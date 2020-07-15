COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Gloria Diaz as Dahlia in the new iWant series "Beauty Queens."
iWant/Released
'They all want to be on top of the universe': Gloria Diaz on receiving indecent proposals even at 69
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2020 - 10:07am

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz did not hold back when asked to react about alleged indecent proposals among beauty queens following recent news about Filipina beauty titlists experiencing such as seen in a documentary that went viral during enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

In Channel News Asia’s investigative program “Undercover Asia,” Bb. Pilipinas-World 2008 Janina San Miguel revealed that she received lucrative offers in exchange for sexual favors.

“Noong nandoon na kami, sinabi na 3 million (pesos) for a one-night stand. ‘Yung 25 million (pesos), gagawin ka niyang girlfriend, bibigyan ka niya ng car, condo, resort, lahat,” San Miguel said in the interview. 

“Ayun na nga yung maduming kalakaran nila. Andami talagang gustong maging girlfriend or wife ang isang beauty queen."

Diaz, in an online press conference Tuesday for her new iWant series "Beauty Queens," told Philstar.com in an interview that while she thinks that it is SOP (standard operating procedure) for beauty contests to ban indecent proposals, these still happen.

"I think that's actually SOP (standard operating procedure) I think in a beauty contest. Talagang maraming DOM (dirty old men) around," Diaz bared. 

"In fact, I'd be surprised kung walang DOM or young men, or whatever. And there's always indecent proposals. It's all over."

According to her, it is up to the contestant on whether or not they would be insulted by the proposal.

"Most of the beauty contestants almost expect it and when they're around, it's okay. It doesn't insult me. I don't feel pressured. I just enjoy the attention and I go on with it. I mean, it's not mind-boggling or anything. Hindi ka naman binabastos eh. At walang pilitan, 'di ba?"

She also revealed that she receives such proposals even at her age now, 69.

"There are a lot of indecent proposals and even at my age, they all want to be on top of the universe," she quipped.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with that. That's the usual Filipino type of a guy. They always try, nothing to be lost."

Real-life titleholders Diaz, Maxine Medina and Winwyn Marquez, along with Ross Pesigan and Maris Racal, show the joys and hidden sorrows of a family with a tradition of joining and winning pageants in the original series “Beauty Queens,” which struts its way to iWant this July 15 (Wednesday).

In the six-part series, Miss Universe 1969 Dahlia (Gloria) is determined to maintain a lineage of Miss Universes in her family. This dream started when her mother Tarsila (Maris), Manila’s last Carnival Queen back in 1939, made her promise to follow in her footsteps.

But in Dahlia’s blind obsession over molding her daughters into the ultimate candidates, she fails to realize that her children want something else for themselves.

Her eldest Daisy (Maxine) runs away to become a nun, her second Tingting (Winwyn) becomes an activist and gets pregnant, while her youngest and only son Rico (Ross) becomes what she did not expect the most — Miss Gay Universe.

After years of being away from each other, Dahlia hosts a party for her late mother’s centennial birthday as a way to bring her children together. But what is meant to be a celebratory reunion erupts into a night of revelation as secrets are unearthed and confrontations ensue.

Is there a chance for Dahlia to mend her relationship with her children before it’s too late?

“Beauty Queens” is award-winning director Joel Lamangan’s first iWant original series. Produced by ATD Entertainment Productions, its cast also includes Lotlot De Leon, James Blanco, Ruby Ruiz, Rafa Siguion-Reyna, Shido Roxas and Nella Marie Dizon.

Catch “Beauty Queens” for free starting this July 15 (Wednesday) on the iWant app (iOs and Android) or iwant.ph.

