Ruffa Gutierrez admits crying every day since daughters' reunion with Yilmaz Bektas

MANILA, Philippines — Talent manager Annabelle Rama revealed that her daughter Ruffa Gutierrez has been crying every day since Ruffa's daughters Lorin and Venice reunited with their father Yilmaz Bektas in Turkey recently.

In the "Showtime Sexy Babe" segment of ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime," Annabelle gave an advice to the contestant who is looking for her father.

“‘Yung tungkol sa tatay mo na wala at hindi mo siya nakikita, magaling ka naman kumanta kaya ipagpatuloy mo ‘yung singing career mo. Kasi baka sumikat ka, at baka ang tatay mo ang tumawag or magpakita sa‘yo,” Annabelle advised.

“Tulad ng dalawang apo ko, 17 si Venice, 18 si Lorin, 15 years nilang hindi nakita ‘yung tatay nila. Ngayon nagkita-kita na sila so baka swertehin ka rin," she added.

Ruffa then replied with, “Itong si mommy, nakakaiyak ‘yung mga comment. Parang ako ‘yung natamaan."

“Sa totoo lang, every day ka na umiiyak. Tama na ‘yan," Annabelle replied.

Ruffa explained that her being emotional is just tears of joy.

“Yes, tears of joy kasi after 15 years nga nag-reunite na sila," she said. — Video from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel

