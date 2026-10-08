Niña Jose speaks up after netizens notice weight loss

MANILA, Philippines — Former actress and current Bayambang, Pangasinan Mayor Niña Jose has responded to comments about her noticeable weight loss after her recent photos sparked discussions online.

Photos of Niña from her “Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition” days resurfaced on social media alongside more recent images of her, prompting netizens to comment on her physical transformation.

Some social media users expressed concern over her weight loss, while others compared her current appearance to how she looked during her younger years.

Niña addressed the comments in a Facebook post, where she thanked those who expressed concern and clarified that she was not dealing with an illness.

“Thank you for the engagement guys — kahit nega ‘yung iba, nagulat ako dahil lang sa picture ko pa talaga. Thank you,” she said.

“By the way, wala akong sakit. Sadyang gusto ko lang maging skinny,” the mayor added.

Niña also pointed out that discussions about her appearance had drawn attention despite other issues that she believes deserve more focus.

“But thank you for the concern ah. Kahit may ibang pressing matters, ‘yung itsura ko pa talaga ang pinag-uusapan,” she said.

The former actress also recalled how netizens had commented on her appearance at different stages of her life.

“Nakakatawa lang kasi when I was bigger tawag sa akin aparador; nung puti face ko chimchamchu; ‘yung payat naman ngayon kalansay or tarsier,” she said.

“But in all that, I can say madami affected sa akin. Anyway, sa dami ng gulo sa mundo. Let us remember to live, laugh and love,” she added.

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