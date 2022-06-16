^

Entertainment

Will there be second chance for Ruffa Gutierrez, Yilmaz Bektas after reunion with kids?

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 16, 2022 | 11:18am
Will there be second chance for Ruffa Gutierrez, Yilmaz Bektas after reunion with kids?
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez and her ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas.
Twitter / Ruffa Guiterrez

MANILA, Philippines — After Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas reunites with his daughters Lorin and Venice, fans of his ex-wife Ruffa Gutierrez are now asking if there's a possibility that the former lovers can reconcile, too.

In her TikTok video about her ex-husband and children's reunion in Turkey, Ruffa used "Where Do I Begin?," originally by Andy Williams, as background. The soundtrack from iconic romance movie "Love Story" was the former couple's theme song, said Ruffa's mom, Annabelle Rama.

“Natutuwa talaga ako. Naiyak ako. Pagkakita ko nung una (sa video) nabigla ako. Ito kasi si Ruffa (nag-patugtog ng music), 'yung Where Do I Begin?” she said in an exclusive interview with The STAR.

“Favorite ko 'yun. 'Yun pala theme song nila ni Yilmaz kaya pala pinatugtog ni Ruffa yun habang nagkita sila sa airport. Siempre yung story ni Ruffa nakakaiyak talaga, ‘Day, no? Grabe!”

@iloveruffag The greatest love story of all time is between a father and his daughters. ?? A beautiful and heartwarming reunion after 15 years of being apart. #NewBeginnings #TogetherAgain #Yilmaz #Ilknaz #Lorin #Venice #viral ? (Where Do I Begin) Love Story - Donald Braswell

In the same report by The STAR, Ruffa said she and Yilmaz are now "very cordial."

"We haven’t spoken since last year but he messaged to say thank you for allowing the kids to visit him. He promised that he will take good care of them. At this point, we just have to trust him and hope that this trip will be the beginning of a new, exciting chapter in the lives of Yilmaz, Lorin and Venice,” Ruffa said. 

The actress-beauty queen said that she never stopped her former husband from seeing their children. 

“I never refrained Yilmaz from seeing his children. Because of the circumstances of our separation, I felt more comfortable if he would come to Manila or we could meet in the United States, a neutral country for both of us. Yilmaz promised to visit Manila for many years now, but unfortunately, initial talks between us have been unsuccessful,” Ruffa said. 

“It took 15 years — as they say timing is everything. Wounds have somehow healed and it’s God’s perfect plan that father and daughters have finally reunited last June 10. After all, Lorin (18) and Venice (17) are of age."

She admitted that she cried upon seeing the reunion video of her daughters with their father. 

“Tears overflowed. Even my family, friends and followers were overwhelmed with emotion upon seeing the video. Maraming biglang na-touch at naiyak. Many families are in similar situations and they can relate to us. At the end of the day, Yilmaz is their father. When we were still together, he was a doting loving father.”

Ruffa is rumored to be dating actor and politician Herbert Bautista.

Yilmaz, meanwhile, is still reportedly single.

Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported last 2010 that Bektas and Miss Universe 2006 Zuleyka Rivera were set to marry aboard a yacht in Sardinia Island, Italy on June of that year.

Around the same time as the reported engagement, Ruffa shared to The STAR that Bektas was trying to win her back through text messages.

"I'm gonna get you back, Mrs. Bektas… I am not going to let you go! I started a life with you, will finish with you. You are my soulmate," Bektas allegedly texted.

"Do you want baby? Living in Spain? Lovely house with peace, happiness? REAL FAMILY?" Gutierrez told The STAR, citing Bektas.

No wedding, however, was reported to have happened between Bektas and Rivera.

Last Christmas, Rivera greeted everyone happy holidays in matching pyjamas with her sons and current beau, music mogul and artist Diselo Luian.

RELATED'No regrets, just love': Ruffa Guiterrez recalls marriage with ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas

RUFFA GUTIERREZ

YILMAZ BEKTAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ruffa shares what Yilmaz told her after reunion with their daughters

Ruffa shares what Yilmaz told her after reunion with their daughters

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Ruffa Gutierrez on ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas reuniting with their daughters: ‘It took 15 years — as they say timing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan support daughter Miel's coming out

Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan support daughter Miel's coming out

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Actress Sharon Cuneta and outgoing Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan showed their all-out support to their daughter Miel who...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis doesn&rsquo;t disappoint in comeback concert Luv Anne

Anne Curtis doesn’t disappoint in comeback concert Luv Anne

By Leah C. Salterio | 12 hours ago
Anne Curtis was honest to a fault when she decided to return onstage and performed live before a full-house crowd for Luv...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Arcilla: Laurenti Dyogi my hero; I was Ara Mina's first kiss
play

John Arcilla: Laurenti Dyogi my hero; I was Ara Mina's first kiss

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
John Arcilla revealed that Laurenti Dyogi is his real-life hero who saved his career and made it possible for him to have...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Content creator Zeinab Harake made a surprise appearance at the Clark Aurora music festival Day 2 in Clark, Pampanga last...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Cast of Jimi Hendrix penis on show in Iceland

Cast of Jimi Hendrix penis on show in Iceland

53 minutes ago
The Icelandic Phallological Museum has unveiled a plaster cast of the erect penis of legendary rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Kardashian accused of damaging Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian accused of damaging Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala

1 hour ago
The private museum that owns an iconic dress worn by Marilyn Monroe allowed it to be "permanently damaged" when it lent it...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nadine Lustre reunites with ex James Reid at fashion ball wearing scorpion gown

Nadine Lustre reunites with ex James Reid at fashion ball wearing scorpion gown

By Marane A. Plaza | 3 hours ago
Ex-couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre attended a fashion event together last Sunday, giving their die-hard JaDine fans a...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Fifty Shades' star Dakota Johnson shows funny side in film of Jane Austen's 'Persuasion'

'Fifty Shades' star Dakota Johnson shows funny side in film of Jane Austen's 'Persuasion'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Netflix released the official trailer of "Persuasion" starring "Fifty Shades" star Dakota Johnson. 
Entertainment
fbtw
How to join 'Squid Game' reality competition with 'biggest cash prize ever'

How to join 'Squid Game' reality competition with 'biggest cash prize ever'

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Netflix has given the green light to produce a reality competition series based on their mega-hit Korean show "Squid Game,"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with