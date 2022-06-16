Will there be second chance for Ruffa Gutierrez, Yilmaz Bektas after reunion with kids?

MANILA, Philippines — After Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas reunites with his daughters Lorin and Venice, fans of his ex-wife Ruffa Gutierrez are now asking if there's a possibility that the former lovers can reconcile, too.

In her TikTok video about her ex-husband and children's reunion in Turkey, Ruffa used "Where Do I Begin?," originally by Andy Williams, as background. The soundtrack from iconic romance movie "Love Story" was the former couple's theme song, said Ruffa's mom, Annabelle Rama.

“Natutuwa talaga ako. Naiyak ako. Pagkakita ko nung una (sa video) nabigla ako. Ito kasi si Ruffa (nag-patugtog ng music), 'yung Where Do I Begin?” she said in an exclusive interview with The STAR.

“Favorite ko 'yun. 'Yun pala theme song nila ni Yilmaz kaya pala pinatugtog ni Ruffa yun habang nagkita sila sa airport. Siempre yung story ni Ruffa nakakaiyak talaga, ‘Day, no? Grabe!”

In the same report by The STAR, Ruffa said she and Yilmaz are now "very cordial."

"We haven’t spoken since last year but he messaged to say thank you for allowing the kids to visit him. He promised that he will take good care of them. At this point, we just have to trust him and hope that this trip will be the beginning of a new, exciting chapter in the lives of Yilmaz, Lorin and Venice,” Ruffa said.

The actress-beauty queen said that she never stopped her former husband from seeing their children.

? On this day, ten years ago my annulment was granted. Thank you Facebook memories for making me remember. ? pic.twitter.com/GP2lwZScG9 — Ruffa Gutierrez (@iloveruffag) February 24, 2022

“I never refrained Yilmaz from seeing his children. Because of the circumstances of our separation, I felt more comfortable if he would come to Manila or we could meet in the United States, a neutral country for both of us. Yilmaz promised to visit Manila for many years now, but unfortunately, initial talks between us have been unsuccessful,” Ruffa said.

“It took 15 years — as they say timing is everything. Wounds have somehow healed and it’s God’s perfect plan that father and daughters have finally reunited last June 10. After all, Lorin (18) and Venice (17) are of age."

She admitted that she cried upon seeing the reunion video of her daughters with their father.

“Tears overflowed. Even my family, friends and followers were overwhelmed with emotion upon seeing the video. Maraming biglang na-touch at naiyak. Many families are in similar situations and they can relate to us. At the end of the day, Yilmaz is their father. When we were still together, he was a doting loving father.”

Ruffa is rumored to be dating actor and politician Herbert Bautista.

Yilmaz, meanwhile, is still reportedly single.

Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported last 2010 that Bektas and Miss Universe 2006 Zuleyka Rivera were set to marry aboard a yacht in Sardinia Island, Italy on June of that year.

Around the same time as the reported engagement, Ruffa shared to The STAR that Bektas was trying to win her back through text messages.

"I'm gonna get you back, Mrs. Bektas… I am not going to let you go! I started a life with you, will finish with you. You are my soulmate," Bektas allegedly texted.

"Do you want baby? Living in Spain? Lovely house with peace, happiness? REAL FAMILY?" Gutierrez told The STAR, citing Bektas.

No wedding, however, was reported to have happened between Bektas and Rivera.

Last Christmas, Rivera greeted everyone happy holidays in matching pyjamas with her sons and current beau, music mogul and artist Diselo Luian.

