Ruffa Gutierrez shares what ex Yilmaz Bektas joked about their daughters

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 28, 2022 | 8:10am
Ruffa Gutierrez shares what ex Yilmaz Bektas joked about their daughters
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez and her ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas.
Ruffa Guiterrez via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Ruffa Gutierrez shared what former husband Yilmaz Bektas told her after reuniting with their daughters Lorin and Venice for the first time in 15 years.

In an episode of “It’s Showtime,” Ruffa shared that Yilmaz joked that she will see her daughters again after 15 years. 

"Nagbiro pa 'yung tatay, sabi ba naman, 'I didn't see them for 15 years. 'Wag ka mag-alala, next na makikita mo sila after 15 years din.’ Sabi ko, ‘Gano’n?!’" she said.

In the same episode, Ruffa commended single mothers for standing up for their children as she greeted them a Happy Father’s Day. 

"In a way, we don't know our mothers feel until we become mothers ourselves. Na-touch talaga ako sa sinabi mo na 'yung nanay mo raised you by herself. And s'yempre, 'yun ang pinagdadaanan ko," she told the contestant. 

"And so many single mothers out there, I wanna greet you a Happy Father's Day kasi tayo ang tumataguyod sa pamilya natin," she added. 

Lorin and Venice flew to Turkey last June 10 to reunite with their father after 15 years of being apart. — Video from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel

RELATED: Will there be second chance for Ruffa Gutierrez, Yilmaz Bektas after reunion with kids?

