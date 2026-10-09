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Entertainment

Julia Barretto meets F1 star Charles Leclerc in Singapore

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 9, 2026 | 5:42pm
Julia Barretto meets F1 star Charles Leclerc in Singapore
Julia Barretto and F1 star Charles Leclerc
Julia Barretto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Julia Barretto caught the attention of netizens after sharing a photo with Formula One (F1) driver Charles Leclerc on social media.

Julia posted the photo on Instagram after meeting the Monegasque racer at an event hosted by a sportswear brand at its flagship store in Singapore.

The encounter drew reactions from fans, many of whom expressed excitement and disbelief over the actress' meeting with the Ferrari driver.

Charles is one of the prominent names in Formula One, racing for Scuderia Ferrari in the premier international motorsport series. He finished runner-up in the 2022 Formula One World Drivers' Championship and has recorded multiple Grand Prix victories throughout his career.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)

Meanwhile, Julia continues to appear on the big screen in Star Cinema's romantic film “Always Yours, Never Mine,” where she stars opposite Joshua Garcia.

RELATEDBianca Umali, Julia Barretto want another collab after 'Always Mine, Never Yours'

JULIA BARRETTO
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