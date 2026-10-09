Gehlee Dangca calls Elisia Parmisano her ‘piece of home’

MANILA, Philippines — Former UNIS member Gehlee Dangca described fellow Filipino member Elisia Parmisano as her best friend, saying their shared experiences as Filipinos brought them closer during their time in the K-pop girl group.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Gehlee said she and Elisia remain close even after their time together in UNIS.

“Super close po kami. She texted me kanina, she sent me a TikTok or something,” Gehlee shared.

The two Filipinas often stayed together while promoting as members of the multinational girl group, finding comfort in their shared background while working in South Korea.

“During our time as UNIS member, we stuck together a lot kasi we’re both Pinays. Being around Elisia is having a piece of home with me. Talagang best friend ko siya,” she said.

Gehlee, who has returned to the Philippines after her stint with UNIS, previously described South Korea as her “second home,” expressing gratitude for the people she met and the experiences she gained there.

She also said she remains open to opportunities to pursue her career in South Korea while prioritizing her education and continuing her activities as a solo artist.

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