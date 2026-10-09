^

Entertainment

Gehlee Dangca calls Elisia Parmisano her ‘piece of home’

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 9, 2026 | 3:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former UNIS member Gehlee Dangca described fellow Filipino member Elisia Parmisano as her best friend, saying their shared experiences as Filipinos brought them closer during their time in the K-pop girl group.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Gehlee said she and Elisia remain close even after their time together in UNIS.

“Super close po kami. She texted me kanina, she sent me a TikTok or something,” Gehlee shared.

The two Filipinas often stayed together while promoting as members of the multinational girl group, finding comfort in their shared background while working in South Korea.

“During our time as UNIS member, we stuck together a lot kasi we’re both Pinays. Being around Elisia is having a piece of home with me. Talagang best friend ko siya,” she said.

Gehlee, who has returned to the Philippines after her stint with UNIS, previously described South Korea as her “second home,” expressing gratitude for the people she met and the experiences she gained there.

She also said she remains open to opportunities to pursue her career in South Korea while prioritizing her education and continuing her activities as a solo artist.

RELATEDGehlee Dangca keeps door open for South Korea projects after UNIS

UNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gawad Urian 2026: Full list of winners

Gawad Urian 2026: Full list of winners

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
“Bloom Where You Are Planted” emerged as one of the major winners at the 2026 Gawad Urian, taking home Best Picture...
Entertainment
fbtw
Luis Manzano on mom Vilma Santos&rsquo; non-inclusion in National Artist list

Luis Manzano on mom Vilma Santos’ non-inclusion in National Artist list

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Whether or not his mother, Batangas Gov. Vilma Santos-Recto is eventually named National Artist, Luis Manzano believes his...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Family Feud&rsquo; an unexpected blessing for Michael V.

‘Family Feud’ an unexpected blessing for Michael V.

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
People usually associate Michael V. or Bitoy with the iconic and longest-running GMA shows, “BBL Gang” and “Pepito...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ni&ntilde;a Jose speaks up after netizens notice weight loss

Niña Jose speaks up after netizens notice weight loss

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former actress and current Bayambang, Pangasinan Mayor Niña Jose has responded to comments about her noticeable weight...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Apl.de.Ap recalls failed attempt to date Nicole Scherzinger

Apl.de.Ap recalls failed attempt to date Nicole Scherzinger

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.Ap revealed that he once considered pursuing a romantic relationship with Nicole Scherzinger...
Entertainment
fbtw
New entertainment journalists&rsquo; guild LENTE focuses on welfare, dev&rsquo;t

New entertainment journalists’ guild LENTE focuses on welfare, dev’t

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
A new guild backed by the Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) and composed of veteran entertainment journalists has been...
Entertainment
fbtw
J-pop boy group Be:First showcases dance prowess musical range in Manila

J-pop boy group Be:First showcases dance prowess musical range in Manila

By Josiah Antonio | 17 hours ago
J-pop boy group Be:First impressed fans with their dancing prowess and musical influences during  their “Watch...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Brit Beabadoobee sets Manila return in summer 2027

Fil-Brit Beabadoobee sets Manila return in summer 2027

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Beabadoobee is returning to the Philippines for her biggest concert in the country.
Entertainment
fbtw
'The Social Reckoning' review: Facebook stokes fires in Sorkin's sharp expos&eacute;

'The Social Reckoning' review: Facebook stokes fires in Sorkin's sharp exposé

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Aaron Sorkin knows how to spark discussion even though he has conventional ways of starting them.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with