Cagayan scientist ends Miss Universe Philippines 2021 bid due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Cagayan Province's representative Gianne Krysse Tecson Asuncion is no longer part of the ongoing Miss Universe Philippines deliberations for its Top 30 - the ultimate lineup that will comprise this year's batch of official candidates.

On their social media account, the Miss Universe Philippines Cagayan Province wrote, "We regret to inform our supporters that Miss Cagayan Province 2021 no longer participates in the second edition of Miss Universe Philippines.

"The Miss Universe Philippines organization has decided to no longer allow our delegate, Gianne Krysse Tecson Asuncion, to continue owing to her hospitalization due to Covid-19. This heartbreaking decision was reached by them considering the stress the pageant activities would take a huge toll on Miss Asuncion's health which could impede her fast recovery.

"We, Team Cagayan, agree with the decision as we also put a premium on the health and wellbeing of our delegate above anything else. To Miss Asuncion, we thank you hugely for ably representing us in the national stage and for bringing to the fore the admirable qualities of a modern Cagayana."

Gianne, or Gia, as her friends fondly call her, has been consistently part of the leaderboards in the four concluded challenges, thus far.

The Cagayana beauty was 8th in the Headshot Challenge, 12th in the Intro Video Challenge, 11th in the Runway Challenge, and 11th in the Casting Video Challenge. Pageant observers foresaw that had she went on in her journey, she would have surely been a part of the Top 30.

Supporters and followers of Gia also approved of the move to get her out of the competition and has sent their prayers for her speedy recovery.