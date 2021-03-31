'Grateful that you said yes': Derek Ramsay tells Ellen Adarna after accepting proposal

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay is still in high spirits after girlfriend Ellen Adarna accepted his proposal to marry him after only a month in a relationship.

In his Instagram account, Derek said the chemistry between then has been undeniable.

“Since the day we first met @maria.elena.adarna the chemistry between us has been undeniable, it’s so strong that I have to catch my breath at times,” Derek said.

“I've always said that love is intangible, something you can't see or touch...but now I believe otherwise. The chemistry between us that has left me reeling at times has made me see, feel, and grasp this unexplainably deep love I now have,” he added.

The matinee idol also said that he is honored and grateful that Ellen accepted his proposal.

“When I look at you I see love and when I touch you I embrace love. Last night we were surrounded by so much love. I am honoured and grateful that you said YES BUT most of all Thank you for loving me and allowing me to love you,” he said.

RELATED: Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay engaged a month after confirming relationship