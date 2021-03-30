CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay engaged a month after confirming relationship
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay
Ellen Adarna via Instagram, screen grab

Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay engaged a month after confirming relationship

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 30, 2021 - 9:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna are now engaged!

A month since announcing their relationship, Ellen took to her Instagram account to announce the good news.

"Game over," the actress wrote on March 30 while showing the giant sparkler on her hand. 

It came with a photo of her left hand with a ring plastered on Derek's face.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EA (@maria.elena.adarna)

 

She also tagged Derek's Instagram, which is set into private mode.

Other photos showed the couple crying during the proposal, wherein Ellen was surprised with a giant neon light that read: "Will you marry me?"

Other photos showed Ellen and Derek with their children from past relationships.

It was in February 26 when the couple announced their one-month-old relationship.

RELATED: Ellen Adarna defends boyfriend Derek Ramsay from basher

DEREK RAMSAY ELLEN ADARNA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kakai Bautista deactivates Twitter account after she's bashed over her comment on gov't
Kakai Bautista deactivates Twitter account after she's bashed over her comment on gov't
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Kapuso comedienne Kakai Bautista deactivated her Twitter account after receiving backlash on her tweet regarding the COVID-19...
Entertainment
fbfb
Despite unique answer, Philippines' Samantha Bernardo crowned Miss Grand International 2020 1st Runner-Up
Despite unique answer, Philippines' Samantha Bernardo crowned Miss Grand International 2020 1st Runner-Up
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The Philippines' Samantha Bernardo fell short in bringing home the 2020 Miss Grand International crown, which went to Miss...
Entertainment
fbfb
Yes, I believe!
Yes, I believe!
By Ricky Lo | 21 hours ago
The seventh of the Lenten Reflection series in which the respondents answer the question ‘How do you know that there...
Entertainment
fbfb
Mario Maurer camp claims Kakai Bautista damaged actor's career
Mario Maurer camp claims Kakai Bautista damaged actor's career
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Reliable sources close to Thai actor Mario Maurer claimed that the actor lost "lots of projects" after being romantically...
Entertainment
fbfb
The Mama side of Georgina
The Mama side of Georgina
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Did you know that according to studies 90 percent of a child’s brain development happens in the first five years?
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
What&rsquo;s the latest from the living legends?
What’s the latest from the living legends?
By Baby A. Gil | 21 hours ago
Many still do. But the most lovable of them all is Paul McCartney.
Entertainment
fbfb
Alisah, Myko sing about eternal love
Alisah, Myko sing about eternal love
By Boy Abunda | 21 hours ago
It is said that some of the best things in life come when you least expect them.
Entertainment
fbfb
Yes, I believe!
Yes, I believe!
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
This is the seventh of a Lenten Reflection series in which respondents answer the question, ‘How do you know that there...
Entertainment
fbfb
How direk Mark Reyes makes do with limits in the &lsquo;new normal&rsquo;
How direk Mark Reyes makes do with limits in the ‘new normal’
By Angel Javier Cruz | 1 day ago
The pandemic and its laundry list of safety protocols may have made it more challenging to shoot a TV show, series or movie...
Entertainment
fbfb
Camping 101 experience of fellow Paulinians
Camping 101 experience of fellow Paulinians
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
I am a proud Paulinian. I attended St. Paul Pasig from Grades Three to Seven, then moved to St. Paul University in Quezon...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with