Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay engaged a month after confirming relationship

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna are now engaged!

A month since announcing their relationship, Ellen took to her Instagram account to announce the good news.

"Game over," the actress wrote on March 30 while showing the giant sparkler on her hand.

It came with a photo of her left hand with a ring plastered on Derek's face.

She also tagged Derek's Instagram, which is set into private mode.

Other photos showed the couple crying during the proposal, wherein Ellen was surprised with a giant neon light that read: "Will you marry me?"

Other photos showed Ellen and Derek with their children from past relationships.

It was in February 26 when the couple announced their one-month-old relationship.

