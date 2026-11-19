Anne Hathaway gives birth to 1st baby girl

Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman pose as they leave the Festival Palace following the screening of the film "Armageddon Time" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Anne Hathaway had a big year this 2026 and she capped it off with the birth of her third child.

The Oscar winner was spotted in New York walking with her newborn in a front-facing carrier as a friend accompanied her.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" costume designer Molly Rogers then let slip in an Instagram story that Anne and husband Adam Shulman have welcomed a baby girl. The couple are already parents to two boys, Jonathan and Jack.

Anne revealed her pregnancy last June, which led her to donning a number of gorgeous maternity looks on different red carpets.

This year alone, Anne appeared in five movies: "Mother Mary," "The Devil Wears Prada 2," "The Odyssey," "The End of Oak Street" and "Verity."

Following the premiere of the last film, the actress shared she looked forward to taking a break and spending time with her newborn.

When she returns to work, Anne will continue production on Ron Howard's "Alone at Dawn," an adaptation of Caro Clairo Burke's "Yesteryear," and a potential third "The Princess Diaries" movie.

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