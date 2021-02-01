Tim Yap slams 'fake news' about Baguio party

MANILA, Philippines — Events and TV host Tim Yap answered a social media user speculating that some guests got infected with COVID-19 at his recent birthday party in Baguio City.

Instagram user @sparklikethelight called out Tim in the comments section of Yap's social media post.

“How irresponsible. You guys throw a party, and based on the tea I’ve heard people were infected and you guys are keeping it hush-hush. Entitled celebrities and ‘influencers,’” the Instagram user said.

The host replied to the comment, denying the rumor.

“@sparklikethelight The tea is fake news. I hope you don’t base your truth on an anonymous post. Everyone in the group is negative. That is a fact,” Tim replied.

Related: 'It's really to promote tourism': Tim Yap defends Baguio party over alleged quarantine violations

Tim previously said that all of his guests, including him, underwent swab test before heading to Baguio City. He also said he just wanted to promote the city's local tourism that's why he held the party there.

Related: Tim Yap, 32 others fined P1,500 each for violating COVID-19 protocols

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, together with his wife, also attended the party.

Magalong filed his irrevocable resignation as the country's contact tracing czar because of the incident.

RELATED: Angel Locsin lauds Baguio mayor Magalong's 'honor' amid Tim Yap party issue