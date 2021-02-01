KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Tim Yap slams 'fake news' about Baguio party
TV and events host Tim Yap at his Baguio City birthday bash.
Tim Yap via Instagram, screenshots

Tim Yap slams 'fake news' about Baguio party

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 1, 2021 - 1:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Events and TV host Tim Yap answered a social media user speculating that some guests got infected with COVID-19 at his recent birthday party in Baguio City. 

Instagram user @sparklikethelight called out Tim in the comments section of Yap's social media post. 

“How irresponsible. You guys throw a party, and based on the tea I’ve heard people were infected and you guys are keeping it hush-hush. Entitled celebrities and ‘influencers,’” the Instagram user said.

The host replied to the comment, denying the rumor.

“@sparklikethelight The tea is fake news. I hope you don’t base your truth on an anonymous post. Everyone in the group is negative. That is a fact,” Tim replied.

Related: 'It's really to promote tourism': Tim Yap defends Baguio party over alleged quarantine violations

Tim previously said that all of his guests, including him, underwent swab test before heading to Baguio City. He also said he just wanted to promote the city's local tourism that's why he held the party there.

Related: Tim Yap, 32 others fined P1,500 each for violating COVID-19 protocols

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, together with his wife, also attended the party.

Magalong filed his irrevocable resignation as the country's contact tracing czar because of the incident.

RELATED: Angel Locsin lauds Baguio mayor Magalong's 'honor' amid Tim Yap party issue

TIM YAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Laugh and learn with John and Ellen
Laugh and learn with John and Ellen
By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
A story about family never gets old regardless of genre — drama or comedy.
Entertainment
fbfb
February is packed with reasons to be joyful
February is packed with reasons to be joyful
By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
Can you believe it’s already the first day of February? Just like that, the 31 days of January have passed like a blur....
Entertainment
fbfb
The dude from Down Under
The dude from Down Under
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Hadn’t Kuh Ledesma discovered him, what would Kapuso star Migo Adecer have been?
Entertainment
fbfb
KC Concepcion apologizes for quarantine violations at Tim Yap's party
KC Concepcion apologizes for quarantine violations at Tim Yap's party
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
"I let my guard down for 5 minutes- while I was vigilant 99% of the time, 99% is not enough."
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN in talks to pair Liza Soberano with Thai BL star Bright &mdash; Ogie Diaz
ABS-CBN in talks to pair Liza Soberano with Thai BL star Bright — Ogie Diaz
2 days ago
Kapamilya host Ogie Diaz confirmed that there is a negotiation between his talent Liza Soberano and Thai actor Vachirawit...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Liza Soberano greets 'long lost brother' from Thailand
Liza Soberano greets 'long lost brother' from Thailand
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano finally replied to Thai actor Luke Plowden, joking that they were long-lost siblings.
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Ogie Diaz thinks there's 'truth' behind Julia-Gerald rumored romance
Why Ogie Diaz thinks there's 'truth' behind Julia-Gerald rumored romance
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Ogie gave some instances that made him believe that the two are really together.  
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin lauds Baguio mayor Magalong's 'honor' amid Tim Yap party issue
Angel Locsin lauds Baguio mayor Magalong's 'honor' amid Tim Yap party issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin defended embattled Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong amid the controversy surrounding Tim...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pinky: A sad-happy homecoming
Pinky: A sad-happy homecoming
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
“When I came home in 2019, my mom was already sick. I knew that it would be the last time I was talking to her. She...
Entertainment
fbfb
Is a star born or made?
Is a star born or made?
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Of the four “judge detectives” of the recently-concluded Masked Singer Pilipinas talent search, produced by Viva...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with