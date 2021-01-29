Tim Yap, 32 others fined P1,500 each for violating COVID-19 protocols

MANILA, Philippines — Tim Yap, actress KC Concepcion, the wife of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong and 30 others were each fined P1,500 for violating COVID-19 protocols at the socialite’s controversial birthday party held at The Manor at Camp John Hay.

The 33 individuals were each slapped with a P1,000 fine for not wearing masks in a public place and an additional P500 fine for not observing physical distancing.

The Manor, meanwhile, was fined a total of P9,000 for violations of the three city ordinances relating to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Magalong, who attended Yap’s birthday party with his wife Arlene, admitted that he saw protocol breaches during the celebration, but remarked that he understands why guests failed to comply.

He also said that he would consider Yap’s “contributions” to the city in the investigation into the protocol breaches, but said that there is “no entitlement” when it comes to enforcing city ordinances.

Magalong tendered his irrevocable resignation as the government’s contact tracing czar over his attendance at Yap's birthday party.

Yap had insisted that they largely followed protocols, except during the community dancing where many people in their group were seen not wearing masks and standing close to each other.

He also said that he organized his birthday party to promote tourism in Baguio City, which opened its doors to tourists from areas under general community quarantine in Luzon last October 22.

Baguio City will be reverting to the GCQ from the most lenient form of community quarantine as cases of COVID-19 in the Cordillera Administrative Region shoot up and as it faces the threat of the new, potentially more infectious coronavirus variant. — Xave Gregorio