KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Angel Locsin lauds Baguio mayor Magalong's 'honor' amid Tim Yap party issue
Actress Angel Locsin
Angel Locsin via Instagram

Angel Locsin lauds Baguio mayor Magalong's 'honor' amid Tim Yap party issue

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 1, 2021 - 11:23am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin defended embattled Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong amid the controversy surrounding Tim Yap's birthday party he attended. 

In her Instagram account, Angel shared a photo of her meeting with the Baguio city mayor for her public service program “Iba ‘Yan."
 

 

"Had a productive meeting with mayor Magalong and Sir Roland last week for covid vaccines and ibayan when we were in Baguio," Angel wrote. 

"I know he’s all over the news lately, so, I just want to share our experience with him. He reminded us to wear our masks and face shields and to respect the locals by following safety protocols. He also wore his mask the whole time," she added. 

Angel lauded Magalong's accountability and sense of honor by tendering his irrevocable resignation as the country's contract tracing czar due to the controversy. 

"Just putting this here not to justify pero para may ibang side naman :) ang refreshing makita sa balita na may accountability at sense of honor ang isang opisyal para aminin ang pagkakamali. Kelangan natin ng mga ganito. Also, magaling siya," she said. 

Magalong drew criticisms when he, along with his wife, attended the January 17 party of Tim at The Manor inside Camp John Hay.

Related: KC Concepcion apologizes for quarantine violations at Tim Yap's party

Locsin was recently recognized by the Philippine Red Cross with the Spirit of Philanthropy award.

In her Instagram account, Angel posted a photo of her holding the plaque.

 

 

“Thank you @philredcross,” she wrote.

Angel is an ambassador of Philippine Red Cross. She joined PRC staff and volunteers in helping thousands of families who have been displaced after being inundated with floods last year.

She was one of the Filipino personalities hailed as “Leaders of Tomorrow” in the fifth edition of Tatler Asia’s Gen T list.

She also spearheaded numerous relief programs in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, including the UniTentWeStandPH, through which she provided additional rooms for medical frontliners and patients.

ANGEL LOCSIN BENJAMIN MAGALONG TIM YAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
February is packed with reasons to be joyful
February is packed with reasons to be joyful
By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
Can you believe it’s already the first day of February? Just like that, the 31 days of January have passed like a blur....
Entertainment
fbfb
The dude from Down Under
The dude from Down Under
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Hadn’t Kuh Ledesma discovered him, what would Kapuso star Migo Adecer have been?
Entertainment
fbfb
KC Concepcion apologizes for quarantine violations at Tim Yap's party
KC Concepcion apologizes for quarantine violations at Tim Yap's party
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
"I let my guard down for 5 minutes- while I was vigilant 99% of the time, 99% is not enough."
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN in talks to pair Liza Soberano with Thai BL star Bright &mdash; Ogie Diaz
ABS-CBN in talks to pair Liza Soberano with Thai BL star Bright — Ogie Diaz
2 days ago
Kapamilya host Ogie Diaz confirmed that there is a negotiation between his talent Liza Soberano and Thai actor Vachirawit...
Entertainment
fbfb
AJ&rsquo;s dad Jeric says no
AJ’s dad Jeric says no
By Ricky Lo | 4 days ago
The surname rings a bell.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Liza Soberano greets 'long lost brother' from Thailand
Liza Soberano greets 'long lost brother' from Thailand
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano finally replied to Thai actor Luke Plowden, joking that they were long-lost siblings.
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Ogie Diaz thinks there's 'truth' behind Julia-Gerald rumored romance
Why Ogie Diaz thinks there's 'truth' behind Julia-Gerald rumored romance
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Ogie gave some instances that made him believe that the two are really together.  
Entertainment
fbfb
Pinky: A sad-happy homecoming
Pinky: A sad-happy homecoming
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
“When I came home in 2019, my mom was already sick. I knew that it would be the last time I was talking to her. She...
Entertainment
fbfb
Laugh and learn with John and Ellen
Laugh and learn with John and Ellen
By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
A story about family never gets old regardless of genre — drama or comedy.
Entertainment
fbfb
Is a star born or made?
Is a star born or made?
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Of the four “judge detectives” of the recently-concluded Masked Singer Pilipinas talent search, produced by Viva...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with