Angel Locsin lauds Baguio mayor Magalong's 'honor' amid Tim Yap party issue

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin defended embattled Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong amid the controversy surrounding Tim Yap's birthday party he attended.

In her Instagram account, Angel shared a photo of her meeting with the Baguio city mayor for her public service program “Iba ‘Yan."



"Had a productive meeting with mayor Magalong and Sir Roland last week for covid vaccines and ibayan when we were in Baguio," Angel wrote.

"I know he’s all over the news lately, so, I just want to share our experience with him. He reminded us to wear our masks and face shields and to respect the locals by following safety protocols. He also wore his mask the whole time," she added.

Angel lauded Magalong's accountability and sense of honor by tendering his irrevocable resignation as the country's contract tracing czar due to the controversy.

"Just putting this here not to justify pero para may ibang side naman :) ang refreshing makita sa balita na may accountability at sense of honor ang isang opisyal para aminin ang pagkakamali. Kelangan natin ng mga ganito. Also, magaling siya," she said.

Magalong drew criticisms when he, along with his wife, attended the January 17 party of Tim at The Manor inside Camp John Hay.

Locsin was recently recognized by the Philippine Red Cross with the Spirit of Philanthropy award.

In her Instagram account, Angel posted a photo of her holding the plaque.

“Thank you @philredcross,” she wrote.

Angel is an ambassador of Philippine Red Cross. She joined PRC staff and volunteers in helping thousands of families who have been displaced after being inundated with floods last year.

She was one of the Filipino personalities hailed as “Leaders of Tomorrow” in the fifth edition of Tatler Asia’s Gen T list.

She also spearheaded numerous relief programs in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, including the UniTentWeStandPH, through which she provided additional rooms for medical frontliners and patients.