Eddie Garcia Bill OK'd at House committee

MANILA, Philippines — A bill seeking to protect entertainment workers or the "Eddie Garcia Bill" (Actors Occupational Safety and Health Standard Bill) was just approved by the House of Representatives' committee level, according to Film Development Council of the Philippines chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra.

In her Facebook account, Liza announced the good news for the entertainment industry.

"BREAKING NEWS!!! The EDDIE GARCIA BILL gets approval in the House Committee Level," she wrote.

"This bill seeks to institute policies for the protection and promotion of the welfare of workers or independent contractors in the film, television, and radio entertainment industry," she added.

She also thanked the congressmen who supported the bill.

"Thank you to our honorable legislators led by the HOR committee on labor and employment Cong. Enrico Pineda, Subcommittee Chairs - Cong. Toff de Venecia and Cong. Cong. Raymond Democrito Cañete Mendoza. To Cong Michael L. Romero and other co-authors of the bill who are championing the safety and welfare of our workers," she said.

"Napakagandang regalo para sa industriya ng pelikulang Pilipino. After 100 years, may batas na para kumalinga sa karapatan ng mga manggagawa. Konti na laaang. Wag bibitaw. Let's keep this conversation going until this bill becomes a LAW!"

The bill, authored by Eddie's stepson 1-Pacman Party-list Representative Michael “Mikee” Romero, aims to protect actors from being harmed during the taping of their films or television programs and to avoid accidents like the one that led to the death of veteran actor Eddie Garcia while taping for a GMA TV series last year.

“Safety first must be the rule not just in the construction and engineering fields, but in all career sectors, including the creative industries,” Romero said.

“The Eddie Garcia Bill would be the lasting legacy my stepfather will leave for all Filipinos," he added.

