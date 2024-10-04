^

Regional bets haul titles in JPGT Match Play Finals

Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 7:03pm
Denise Mendoza.
Pilipinas Golf

STA. ROSA, Laguna – Regional players rose to the occasion and turned in commanding performances in the ICTSI Junior PGT National Match Play Finals, capturing six of the eight titles disputed at The Country Club here on Friday.

The day-long competition, held under scorching conditions, pushed the competitors to their limits, testing not just their golfing abilities but also their mental resilience and physical stamina. In the face of extreme heat and pressure, these young golfers showcased their best play when it mattered most, proving their mettle against a challenging field.

Cebu's Kvan Alburo and Denise Mendoza swept the 8-9 age category titles in contrasting styles. Alburo capped off a dominant campaign, stretching from the Visayas Series to the finals, with a commanding 5&3 win over Quezon City's Michael Ray Hortel II.

Despite surrendering an early 3-up lead, Alburo regained his form on the back nine, cruising to a convincing boys’ title victory.

In contrast, Mendoza had to grind out a hard-fought 2&1 win against top seed Winter Serapio from Sampaloc in a highly charged duel for the girls’ crown. The two young golf prodigies were evenly matched in a tense showdown, with Mendoza taking the lead early before Serapio clawed back on the back nine. However, Mendoza showed resilience down the stretch, winning key holes to clinch the title.

Ralph Batican also emerged victorious, defeating Silang, Cavite’s Vito Sarines, 3&2, to claim the boys' 10-12 title, while fellow Bukidnon standout Clement Ordeneza followed suit, overpowering Marikina’s Jose Carlos Taruc with a dominant 4&3 performance in the boys' 13-15 finals.

In the girls' 16-18 category, Cagayan de Oro’s Ally Gaccion triumphed with a 4&3 victory over Southwoods' Lia Duque, while South Cotabato's Brittany Tamayo secured a dramatic 1-up win on the 19th hole against Aerin Chan after a back-and-forth battle in the girls’ 10-12 class.

The triumphs of the Visayas and Mindanao Series standouts further reinforced the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.-organized series' mission of uncovering talent from the provinces, with the goal of nurturing, training and developing them into future national team members and potential world-class players.

Meanwhile, top-seed Precious Zaragosa dashed the Sarines siblings' hopes for a title, sealing a 2-up win over Mona Sarines in the girls' 13-15 finals, after edging out Mona's twin sister, Lisa, in a thrilling sudden-death semifinal match in the morning session.

Biñan, Laguna’s Zachary Villaroman saved his best for last, overpowering top seed Mark Kobayashi with an impressive 6&4 victory to capture the boys’ 16-18 crown in the five-month long nationwide series sponsored by ICTSI.

The victories of Batican and Zaragosa also solidified their standing as two of the top junior golfers, having both previously dominated the 11-12 category in last year’s JPGT inaugural event, which followed a stroke-play format.

In bronze medal matches, Jesus Yambao and Tyra Garingalao fashioned out 3&1 and 7&6 victories over Shaqeeq Tanog and Francesca Geroy, respectively, in the 8-9 division, while Javie Bautista and Quincy Pilac scored 6&5, and 2&1 wins over Race Manhit and Maurysse Abalos, respectively, in 10-12 category.

Armand Copok rapped Inno Flores, 7&6, to win the bronze in boys’ 13-15 class.

The gold medalists each received P30,000, while the silver and bronze medalists were awarded P20,000 and P10,000, respectively. Additionally, the eight category winners secured not only their cash prizes but also the prestigious distinction of being crowned the inaugural JPGT Match Play champions, earning well-deserved bragging rights.

Hopeful, gritty FiberXers live to fight another day

Hopeful, gritty FiberXers live to fight another day

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Hope and grit.
Sports
Rousing start for EASL season

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
Two games got EASL's second home-and-away season off to a rousing start before a big crowd at the MOA Arena last Wednesday with celebrities, basketball figures and the league's team owners from six countries...
Sports
Strikers rip Angels in decider

Strikers rip Angels in decider

20 hours ago
Bacoor hacked out a 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, 21-25, 15-3 win over Biñan Tatak Gel to stay within striking distance of league...
Sports
PBA Esports Bakbakan returns with Season 2

PBA Esports Bakbakan returns with Season 2

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Sports without borders is the name of the game as the PBA and Dark League Studious tied up once again for Season 2 of the...
Sports
Stage set for PBA Esports Bakbakan

Stage set for PBA Esports Bakbakan

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Sports without borders is the name of the game as the PBA and Dark League Studios tied up once again for Season 2 of the PBA...
Sports
Latest
abtest
PBA wants to hear from Amores on shooting incident

PBA wants to hear from Amores on shooting incident

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
NorthPort Batang Pier guard John Amores has been asked by the PBA to explain what transpired in the shooting incident he was...
Sports
Eagle-powered 64 nets Guce joint lead; Ardina 3 shots off

Eagle-powered 64 nets Guce joint lead; Ardina 3 shots off

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Clariss Guce stormed out of the gates with a stellar performance, dominating the Indian Wells Golf Resort's Players...
Sports
Carlos Alvarez's ONE return delayed amid opponent withdrawal

Carlos Alvarez's ONE return delayed amid opponent withdrawal

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The return of Filipino mixed martial artist Carlos Alvarez inside the ONE ring will have to wait.
Sports
SMB takes second shot at semis passage

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
The Converge FiberXers will be an emboldened lot following their epic Game 3 steal. The San Miguel Beermen will be like an awakened dragon.
Sports
