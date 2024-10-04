JPGT Match Play Finals: Zaragosa gets in way of Sarines sisters

STA. ROSA, Laguna – While the boys’ semifinals of the ICTSI Junior PGT National Match Play Finals were largely defined by dominant performances — with six out of eight matches ending in lopsided victories at The Country Club here on Friday — it was the intense duels in the girls’ 13-15 category that stole the spotlight during the morning session.

Mona Sarines seized an opportunity when Zero Plete’s approach shot on the first playoff hole (No. 1) found the water hazard, allowing Sarines to clinch her spot in the finals. Meanwhile, top-seed Precious Zaragosa dashed the hopes of an all-Sarines championship showdown by defeating Lisa Sarines in a nail-biting sudden-death playoff, following a pair all-square finishes after 18 holes in their semis clashes.

The aftermath painted a poignant picture, with Mona Sarines celebrating her hard-earned victory, while her twin sister Lisa, along with other competitors who suffered heartbreaking defeats, shed tears of disappointment. The emotional moments underscored not only the talent and determination of these young golfers competing on one of the country’s toughest courses but also their human spirit.

Earlier, Kvan Alburo, the top seed in the boys’ 8-9 age group, demonstrated why he holds the top spot, routing Jesus Yambao, 7&6, to book a finals clash with second seed Michael Ray Hortel II, who had to overcome a shaky start before rallying for a 2&1 victory over Shaqeeq Tanog.

No. 2 seed Ralph Batican also asserted early dominance in his match, cruising to a 7&6 triumph over Javie Bautista, sealing a clash with No. 4 Vito Sarines for the 10-12 title after the latter pulled away late in a tight match against top seed Race Manhit, securing a 4&3 win with stellar play on the back nine.

In the 13-15 division, Jose Carlos Taruc and Clement Ordeneza set up a championship showdown with emphatic victories. Taruc ended Inno Flores’ surprising run with an 8&7 rout, while Ordeneza overpowered Armand Copok 5&4.

In the 16-18 division, Zachary Villaroman upset No. 2 Aldrien Gialon with a 5&4 win to advance to the finals against No. 1 Mark Kobayashi, who maintained his composed play, edging past last year’s stroke play champion Patrick Tambalque, 4&2.

Meanwhile, save for the 13-15 class, the girls' semis offered a mix of close matches and decisive wins. Denise Mendoza emerged victorious in the 8-9 group with a 7&5 win over Francesca Geroy, arranging a top clash with top seed Winter Serapio, who overcame Tyra Garingalao 3&1.

Brittany Tamayo continued her strong run, defeating Maurysse Abalos, 4&3, to reach the 10-12 finals against Aerin Chan, who narrowly beat last year’s 9-10 stroke play winner Quincy Pilac 2&1.

In the premier 16-18 category, No. 1 Ally Gaccion built a 3-up lead through nine holes and went on to secure a 5&3 victory over Apple Gotiong, setting up a thrilling duel with No. 2 Lia Duque, who dispatched Rafa Anciano 6&5.

The gold medal matches across various age categories were still underway at press time, alongside the bronze medal contests. Gold medal winners will each receive P30,000, while silver and bronze medalists will be awarded P20,000 and P10,000, respectively.