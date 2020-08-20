COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Eddie Garcia Bill' approved at House subcommittee
Actor Eddie Garcia poses with his Best Actor award at the 7th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong in this March 18, 2013 photo.
AFP
'Eddie Garcia Bill' approved at House subcommittee
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 20, 2020 - 11:06am

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives' Subcommittee on Labor Standards approved the "Eddie Garcia Bill" or the Actors Occupational Safety and Health Standard Bill. 

The bill aims to protect actors from being harmed during the taping of their films or television programs and to avoid accidents like the one that led to the death of veteran actor Eddie Garcia last year.

Garcia's stepson, 1-Pacman Party-list Representative Michael “Mikee” Romero, thanked his colleagues in the Lower House for passing the bill. 

The lawmaker said he expected the bill’s “swift and prudent approval at committee and later on second and third readings at the soonest."

“The Eddie Garcia bill assumes even greater importance and significance now given the workplace safety issues that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Romero said.

“Workers and employers throughout the creative industries can gain much from implementing this measure when it is finally enacted into law."

Romero reiterated that safety must be the rule in all industries including entertainment. 

“Safety first must be the rule not just in the construction and engineering fields, but in all career sectors, including the creative industries,” he said.

“The Eddie Garcia Bill would be the lasting legacy my stepfather will leave for all Filipinos."

EDDIE GARCIA EDDIE GARCIA BILL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pauleen Luna-Sotto speaks up on 'Eat Bulaga' losing 'It’s Showtime' as free TV competitor
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 20 hours ago
Pauleen hosts the new TV5 morning show “Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy” with former Kapamilya star...
Entertainment
fbfb
No social distancing with Alden Richards? Bea Alonzo reacts
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo denied that she and Kapuso actor Alden Richards did not follow safety protocols when they shot...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kapamilya, Kapuso stars display 'unexpected' chemistry in new TV5 show
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Sofia Andres turned emotional upon recalling how her parents always reminded her about life. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo wowed by dance crew for showcasing Pinoy culture at 'World of Dance' semifinals
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Hip-hop dance group UPeepz showcased Filipino culture at the "World of Dance" semifinals. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Ogie Diaz confirms LizQuen got offers from GMA, TV5, Viva
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya TV host and talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that GMA7, TV5 and Viva expressed their interest to have Liza Soberano...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
Awit Awards finalists released
By Baby A. Gil | 12 hours ago
The Awit Awards 2020 finalists are out. Just like last year, the belle of the Awit ball is Moira dela Torre, who tops the...
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
WATCH: Richard Juan weighs in why K-Dramas are 'better' than Filipino dramas
By Ratziel San Juan | 20 hours ago
A teleserye star himself, the “Love Thy Woman” actor maintained that “better” is a subjective word...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Pacman’s son nixes boxing for rapping
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
When Michael Pacquiao, Sen. Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao’s son, “debuted” that number on Wish 107.5...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
The pandemic has not stopped the Itchyworms from making music
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
In this time of pandemic, the music scene may be down but not out. It appears that the coronavirus quarantine has even driven...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Learn more about the culinary world with Maximum Foodie
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
“As a producer of content, you always want a catchy name.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with