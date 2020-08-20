'Eddie Garcia Bill' approved at House subcommittee

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives' Subcommittee on Labor Standards approved the "Eddie Garcia Bill" or the Actors Occupational Safety and Health Standard Bill.

The bill aims to protect actors from being harmed during the taping of their films or television programs and to avoid accidents like the one that led to the death of veteran actor Eddie Garcia last year.

Garcia's stepson, 1-Pacman Party-list Representative Michael “Mikee” Romero, thanked his colleagues in the Lower House for passing the bill.

The lawmaker said he expected the bill’s “swift and prudent approval at committee and later on second and third readings at the soonest."

“The Eddie Garcia bill assumes even greater importance and significance now given the workplace safety issues that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Romero said.

“Workers and employers throughout the creative industries can gain much from implementing this measure when it is finally enacted into law."

Romero reiterated that safety must be the rule in all industries including entertainment.

“Safety first must be the rule not just in the construction and engineering fields, but in all career sectors, including the creative industries,” he said.

“The Eddie Garcia Bill would be the lasting legacy my stepfather will leave for all Filipinos."