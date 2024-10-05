^

Sports

Grit, focus and a future of promise define JPGT Match Play champions

Philstar.com
October 5, 2024 | 3:22pm
Grit, focus and a future of promise define JPGT Match Play champions
Eight rising stars of Philippine golf display their trophies after clinching victories at the ICTSI Junior PGT Match Play Finals at The Country Club on Friday. They are (from left) Zach Villaroman (boys’ 16-18), Clement Ordeneza (boys’ 13-15), Ralph Batican (boys’ 10-12), Kvan Alburo (boys’ 8-9), Denise Mendoza (girls’ 8-9), Brittany Tamayo (girls’ 10-12), Precious Zaragosa (girls’ 13-15) and Ally Gaccion (girls’ 16-18).

MANILA, Philippines — The ICTSI Junior PGT Match Play Finals crowned its first-ever champions, with eight winners emerging across various age categories. These young talents highlighted the importance of staying focused, composed and physically fit, while also recognizing the confidence boost the intense three-day competition brought them – especially on the grueling final day with its 36-hole challenge.

For girls’ 16-18 winner Ally Gaccion from Cagayan de Oro, this tournament was about redemption. “Last year, I lost via playoff, so winning this year means a lot to me,” said Gaccion, who scored a 4&3 victory over Lia Duque in the final. “Every hole was like a fresh start, and it was amazing to keep my composure and finish 36 holes strong.”

The 17-year-old, representing Wellspring Christian School, credited her endurance and consistency for her triumph, adding, “It’s not just about golfing skills; staying strong mentally and physically is just as crucial.”

Boys’ 16-18 champion Zach Villaroman from Biñan, Laguna, seized his title with a commanding 6&4 win over Mark Kobayashi.

Villaroman, who comes from a championship lineage – his father a former three-time Junior World titlist and his aunt a former Philippine Ladies champion – said the victory provided a significant confidence boost for his international aspirations.

“This sets the tone for the rest of the year,” said the 16-year-old from Southville International. “Every stroke counts, and even after a bad hole, you can bounce back. That mindset helped me grind through every hole.”

Among the most satisfied champions was Laguna’s Precious Zaragosa, who clinched the girls’ 13-15 title. She edged Lisa Sarines in a tense semifinal decided in a playoff and then sealed a 2-up win over Mona Sarines, preventing a Sarines sibling showdown in the finals.

“This win is a big confidence booster for my next tournaments,” said Zaragosa. “The key was staying focused on every shot.”

For boys’ 13-15 category champion, Clement Ordeneza of Bukidnon, who breezed past Armand Copok and Jose Carlos Taruc, the competition was more about learning and enjoying his game than the win itself.

“I treated this as an opportunity to grow and practice what I’ve been working on every day,” he said.

The most dramatic victory, however, came in the girls’ 10-12 division, where South Cotabato’s Brittany Tamayo outlasted Aerin Chan with a 1-up win on the 19th hole.

Tamayo’s focus and calmness under pressure led her to triumph.

“It was an important win because I stayed composed the entire time,” she said.

Ralph Batican, another standout from Bukidnon, mirrored these sentiments. A protégé of golf legend Frankie Miñoza, Batican reflected on the valuable lessons he learned from the series, particularly in mastering the Match Play format.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ 8-9 division, Denise Mendoza of Cebu Learning Center clinched a narrow 2&1 victory over top seed Winter Serapio. The win marked the culmination of Mendoza’s hard work and perseverance, which saw her compete in numerous events across Visayas and Luzon to sharpen her skills.

“It’s a very important win because I needed to qualify in a lot of tournaments to reach this far,” said Mendoza.

Bacolod’s Kvan Alburo also closed the event in spectacular fashion, dominating Michael Ray Hortel II, 5&3.

After making a mark in Visayas, the nine-year-old proved his mettle once again, earning his division title and showcasing immense potential.

The series, which took six of its eight division titles from Visayas and Mindanao, fulfilled its mission of discovering talent from the provinces, nurturing them into future national team members and potential world-class players.

More than just a competition, the five-month-long nationwide circuit built lasting friendships and connections, reinforcing the value of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Arellano stuns CSB,boosts hopes

Arellano stuns CSB,boosts hopes

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Arellano University added another big fish to its growing NCAA Season 100 catch after it shocked leader St. Benilde, 73-71,...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tigers bag V-League crown

Lady Tigers bag V-League crown

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
White confetti fell and the University of Santo Tomas Tigresses had all the time to celebrate.
Sports
fbtw
Regional bets dominate PGT match play

Regional bets dominate PGT match play

16 hours ago
Regional players turned in commanding performances in the ICTSI Junior PGT National Match Play Finals, capturing six of the...
Sports
fbtw
Rizal spikers sustain streak

Rizal spikers sustain streak

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Streaking Rizal-St. Gerrard Charity Foundation Inc. firmed up its hold of second spot while AM Caloocan Air Force knocked...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine XIs set friendlies

Philippine XIs set friendlies

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
The Philippine men’s and women’s football teams are gearing up for testy battles overseas as part of their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sinner not &lsquo;comfortable&rsquo;

Sinner not ‘comfortable’

16 hours ago
World number one Jannik Sinner said Friday he was not in a “comfortable” situation as his doping case dragged...
Sports
fbtw

Saving amateur boxing

By Bill Velasco | 16 hours ago
The danger of boxing being removed from the Olympic Games is very real. Up to this point, it has not been included in the calendar for Los Angeles in 2028.
Sports
fbtw
Regional bets haul titles in JPGT Match Play Finals

Regional bets haul titles in JPGT Match Play Finals

20 hours ago
Regional players rose to the occasion and turned in commanding performances in the ICTSI Junior PGT National Match Play Finals,...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses thwart Lady Tams to claim V-League Collegiate Challenge crown

Tigresses thwart Lady Tams to claim V-League Collegiate Challenge crown

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
The confetti fell and the University of Santo Tomas Tigresses can now celebrate in full.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with