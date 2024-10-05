Grit, focus and a future of promise define JPGT Match Play champions

Eight rising stars of Philippine golf display their trophies after clinching victories at the ICTSI Junior PGT Match Play Finals at The Country Club on Friday. They are (from left) Zach Villaroman (boys’ 16-18), Clement Ordeneza (boys’ 13-15), Ralph Batican (boys’ 10-12), Kvan Alburo (boys’ 8-9), Denise Mendoza (girls’ 8-9), Brittany Tamayo (girls’ 10-12), Precious Zaragosa (girls’ 13-15) and Ally Gaccion (girls’ 16-18).

MANILA, Philippines — The ICTSI Junior PGT Match Play Finals crowned its first-ever champions, with eight winners emerging across various age categories. These young talents highlighted the importance of staying focused, composed and physically fit, while also recognizing the confidence boost the intense three-day competition brought them – especially on the grueling final day with its 36-hole challenge.

For girls’ 16-18 winner Ally Gaccion from Cagayan de Oro, this tournament was about redemption. “Last year, I lost via playoff, so winning this year means a lot to me,” said Gaccion, who scored a 4&3 victory over Lia Duque in the final. “Every hole was like a fresh start, and it was amazing to keep my composure and finish 36 holes strong.”

The 17-year-old, representing Wellspring Christian School, credited her endurance and consistency for her triumph, adding, “It’s not just about golfing skills; staying strong mentally and physically is just as crucial.”

Boys’ 16-18 champion Zach Villaroman from Biñan, Laguna, seized his title with a commanding 6&4 win over Mark Kobayashi.

Villaroman, who comes from a championship lineage – his father a former three-time Junior World titlist and his aunt a former Philippine Ladies champion – said the victory provided a significant confidence boost for his international aspirations.

“This sets the tone for the rest of the year,” said the 16-year-old from Southville International. “Every stroke counts, and even after a bad hole, you can bounce back. That mindset helped me grind through every hole.”

Among the most satisfied champions was Laguna’s Precious Zaragosa, who clinched the girls’ 13-15 title. She edged Lisa Sarines in a tense semifinal decided in a playoff and then sealed a 2-up win over Mona Sarines, preventing a Sarines sibling showdown in the finals.

“This win is a big confidence booster for my next tournaments,” said Zaragosa. “The key was staying focused on every shot.”

For boys’ 13-15 category champion, Clement Ordeneza of Bukidnon, who breezed past Armand Copok and Jose Carlos Taruc, the competition was more about learning and enjoying his game than the win itself.

“I treated this as an opportunity to grow and practice what I’ve been working on every day,” he said.

The most dramatic victory, however, came in the girls’ 10-12 division, where South Cotabato’s Brittany Tamayo outlasted Aerin Chan with a 1-up win on the 19th hole.

Tamayo’s focus and calmness under pressure led her to triumph.

“It was an important win because I stayed composed the entire time,” she said.

Ralph Batican, another standout from Bukidnon, mirrored these sentiments. A protégé of golf legend Frankie Miñoza, Batican reflected on the valuable lessons he learned from the series, particularly in mastering the Match Play format.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ 8-9 division, Denise Mendoza of Cebu Learning Center clinched a narrow 2&1 victory over top seed Winter Serapio. The win marked the culmination of Mendoza’s hard work and perseverance, which saw her compete in numerous events across Visayas and Luzon to sharpen her skills.

“It’s a very important win because I needed to qualify in a lot of tournaments to reach this far,” said Mendoza.

Bacolod’s Kvan Alburo also closed the event in spectacular fashion, dominating Michael Ray Hortel II, 5&3.

After making a mark in Visayas, the nine-year-old proved his mettle once again, earning his division title and showcasing immense potential.

The series, which took six of its eight division titles from Visayas and Mindanao, fulfilled its mission of discovering talent from the provinces, nurturing them into future national team members and potential world-class players.

More than just a competition, the five-month-long nationwide circuit built lasting friendships and connections, reinforcing the value of camaraderie and sportsmanship.