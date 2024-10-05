Guce slips in Epson Tour; Quiban stays in hunt in Asian Tour

MANILA, Philippines — Clariss Guce cooled off with a 68 following a blistering 64, dropping to a share of second place at the halfway mark of the Epson Tour Championship held at the Wells Golf Resort’s Players Course in California on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Fellow Filipino Dottie Ardina kept herself in contention, carding a three-under-par 68 to sit just outside the top five.

Leading the charge, Taiwan's Heather Lin surged ahead of the field with an impressive eight-under 63, giving her a two-shot advantage at 130.

Former joint leaders Guce and Hailee Cooper both posted 68s, dropping into a tie for second at 132.

Former top amateur Saki Baba made a strong move with a 65, joining Pornapong Phatlum and American Garvey at 134 after respective rounds of 66 and 68.

The ICTSI-backed Ardina, looking to make amends after struggling in the final round of last week’s LPGA event, started strong with three birdies on her front nine but couldn't build momentum on the back nine.

Her 68 put her at 135, five strokes off the pace, tied for seventh with four others.

Pauline del Rosario, however, missed the cut despite a second-round 71, falling short by two strokes with a total of 143.

Over in Taiwan, Justin Quiban overcame a double bogey on the ninth hole to shoot a 68, featuring six birdies, as he trailed a trio of leaders in Trevor Simsby, Chonlatit Chuenboonggam and defending champion Jaco Ahlers by just one shot after the opening round of the Mercuries Taiwan Masters.

The tournament has been reduced to 54 holes due to Typhoon Krathon.

Quiban is in pursuit of his maiden Asian Tour title and kept himself in the mix with three birdies on both nines.

Meanwhile, Miguel Tabuena recorded three birdies but countered those gains with two bogeys, settling for a one-under 71, leaving him tied for 26th.