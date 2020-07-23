COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Angel Locsin as Darna and Alessandra de Rossi as Valentina in the poster of the GMA TV series "Darna."
GMA via Darna fandom website
'Hindi magagapi': Angel Locsin affirms friendship with Alessandra de Rossi after viral posts on ABS-CBN rally
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2020 - 8:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin assured fans that all is well between her and Alessandra de Rossi after Internet users thought that they had a tiff due to Alessandra's Twitter post. 

In her Instagram story, Angel posted a text saying that her friendship with Alessandra remains intact through the years despite trolls' attempt to make an issue out of her call for artists to speak out and Alessandra's Twitter post explaining why she did not join Angel and others during last Saturday's rally for ABS-CBN's displaced workers.

"Sukat na ng panahon... Respeto't pagkakaibigan. @msderossi @therealangellocsin. Hindi magagapi ng kasamaan," Angel wrote. 

Recently, Angel called out other Kapamilya celebrities to speak out for their mother network. 

Related: Angel Locsin clarifies alleged shares with ABS-CBN, urges stars to speak out instead of 'pa-cute'

Alessandra, meanwhile, on Twitter, answered a netizen why she did not participate in the rally in support for the network. 

 

 

"May COVID. Maawa ka. At saka hindi ako okay (mentally) ‘pag madaming tao. Birthday nga, ‘di ako umaattend, rally pa?” Alessandra explained.

“Ako pa ba? Kaya nga madami nag-iisip na maldita ako dahil ‘pag tama ako, ‘di ako takot magsabi ng totoo at magmukhang mali.Pero ‘yung COVID ay wala akong X-ray vision para dyan. ‘Yung totoo, takot ako dyan. Wala akong planong makausap sya ng personal at wala akong planong matalo dyan,” she added. 

She continued: "Ako sure na, COVID first, tapusin ko lang ‘to at baka ito ang tumapos sa akin. Walang mali sa umattend ng rally dahil may gusto sila ilaban. Walang mali sa gusto palipasin muna to be sure. Isa lang kalaban ngayon at hindi ako ‘yun."

Angel then clarified on her Instagram story what she meant when she asked fellow stars to speak out.

 
Posted by Angel Locsin on Thursday, July 23, 2020

 

"Uulitin ko, pag hinikayat magsalita, hindi ibig sabihin non mag-rally na sa kalsada. There are many ways to support. Iba yung takot sa COVID, iba yung ayaw lang talaga," she wrote. 

"Kung may na-offend, I apologize dahil nasaktan ko kayo. Pero hindi dahil sinabi kong magsalita kayo. Dahil kailangan talaga nating magsalita ngayon. Uulitin ko, iba po ang magsalita sa lumabas. Magkaisa tayo at wag magpagamit."

RELATED: Alessandra de Rossi defends Piolo Pascual over Sagada, SONA issue

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE ABS-CBN FRANCHISE RENEWAL ALESSANDRA DE ROSSI ANGEL LOCSIN
