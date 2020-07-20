Angel Locsin clarifies alleged shares with ABS-CBN, urges stars to speak out instead of 'pa-cute'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin clarified her alleged shares or stocks with ABS-CBN.

In her Instagram story today, Angel reposted her supporter's explanation on why her name has been listed as among the broadcasting network's top 100 stockholders.

Angel Locsin via Instagram, screenshot Angel clarifies her alleged stocks with ABS-CBN by reposting a supporter's Instagram story.

First, the post said that the actress did not deny that her name is on the list.

"Lumalabas sa PSE list of ABS-CBN stockholders na isa si Angel sa may shares dito," the post said.

But the post clarified that her shares are "subscribed shares" and not "issued shares."

The post then explained the difference: "Issued share capital is the value shares actually held by investors while subscribed share capital is the value (that) shared investors promised to buy when they are released."

As a subscribed shareholder, Angel's stocks will be released by ABS-CBN only when she has made her final payment. But the actress has not finished paying for the stocks and has discontinued to do so, hence, the actress is presumingly not yet an official stockholder.

"Kapag natapos na niya bayaran ang payable period, don pa lang maiissue sa kanya (ang stocks). In Angel's case, 5 years to pay. Pero nakakakalahati palang siya (if tama ako), at late last year or early this year hindi na niya binayaran. Ni let go na niya ito. So ano ibig sabihin? Hindi pa sakanya ang shares na yun at hindi na magiging sakanya dahil hindi niya natapos ang 5 years."

Angel also addressed the issue in a February 21 post.

As a reply to veteran actress Vivian Velez's posting of ABS-CBN's top 100 stockholders, Angel said on Instagram: "Sorry to disappoint some people, but money is not everything. Hindi ko ho alam kung anong intention ni Ms. Vivian sa kanyang post, pero kung ito po ang gagamitin to discredit my name and what I stand for, hindi nyo po kailangang gawing issue. Kapag kumita po ang aking maliit na investment sa ABS-CBN, I WILL DONATE EVERYTHING TO CHARITY. Accounted."

Angel also clarified that the said stocks were offered to her as an employee of the company.

"Again, money is not everything. (For your knowledge, Maliit lang po ito. As in. It’s a privilege offer of the company to some of their employees in installment plan. Mine is payable for 5 years. Wala pa po sa half ang nabayad ko kaya sa understanding ko, HINDI KO PA PO PAGMAMAY-ARI ANG STOCKS na yun.)."

During a noise barrage rally last Saturday night in front of ABS-CBN compound, Angel urged her fellow ABS-CBN stars to speak for the network over a week after the Congress denied the network of a franchise.

"Sa lahat ng artistang hindi nagsasalita, ano? May career pa ba kayo? Wala na, wala na kayong network," Angel told demonstrators.

"Kahit magpa-cute kayo diyan sa Instagram, mag-send kayo ng mga sad face — hindi niyo nadadamayan ang mga katrabaho niyong dahilan kung bakit kayo sumikat."

Angel also said that staying silent means being in favor of the wrongdoing.

"Kapag hindi tayo nagsalita, ibig sabihin kinampihan natin ang mali!"

Apart from Angel, Kapamilya celebrities who attended the noise barrage were Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Enchong Dee, Toni Gonzaga and Alex Gonzaga.

