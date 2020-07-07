Alessandra de Rossi defends Piolo Pascual over Sagada, SONA issue

MANILA, Philippines — Alessandra de Rossi clarified that fellow actor Piolo Pascual was in Sagada, Mountain Province with director Joyce Bernal for another project and not for President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address (SONA).

In her Twitter account, Alessandra said Piolo was in Sagada for a big project not related to politics.

No. He has a bigger project. Not related to politics, but to show the beauty of the Philippines. Sayang. But time will come pag pwede na I shoot yun. Nakakapagshooting na nga yung iba eh! Ito, bundok lang kukunan nya. ???????????? — alessandra de rossi (@msderossi) July 6, 2020

“No. He has a bigger project. Not related to politics, but to show the beauty of the Philippines,” Alessandra replied to a Twitter user inquiring about the incident.

"Sayang. But time will come pag pwede na I shoot yun. Nakakapagshooting na nga yung iba eh! Ito, bundok lang kukunan nya," she added.

Piolo was trending yesterday after reports surfaced that he, Joyce and others were cast out in Sagada after the local government refused to let them shoot there.

Alessandra, in another post, reiterated that Piolo has nothing to do with the SONA.

"Let them clarify that. Its not my story to tell. But def, walang kinalaman si Piolo sa sona at all. Ano gagawin nya doon? Magmomodel?" she said.

Let them clarify that. Its not my story to tell. But def, walang kinalaman si Piolo sa sona at all. Ano gagawin nya doon? Magmomodel? ???????????? — alessandra de rossi (@msderossi) July 6, 2020

Alessandra and Empoy Marquez starred in the 2017 romantic comedy "Kita Kita" co-produced by Piolo and Joyce's production firm, Spring Films.

It can be recalled that Piolo supported Duterte at the 2016 national elections.

“Every time I would go to Davao, pinipilit kong maka-meet siya and hindi lang ako pinayagang mag-endorse, pero I’ve always been for Digong," Piolo was quoted as saying then.

