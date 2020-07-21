'Purely disgusting': Angel Locsin reacts after Jane De Leon posted about not joining rally due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin posted a reaction after new "Darna" actress Jane De Leon released a statement why she couldn't go out to join the rally supporting the ABS-CBN franchise.

In her Instagram story, Angel posted a text saying that although she agrees that a person doesn't need to go out to lend her voice to the voiceless, one should not try to save one's reputation by discrediting the efforts of those who chose to go out to rally for their rights.

Angel Locsin via Instagram, screenshot Angel Locsin's July 20, 2020 Instagram story post.

“No one asked you to go to a rally. Obviously, you don't need to go out to use your voice for the voiceless," Angel wrote.

"But making up an excuse to save face at the expense of those who are fighting for their lives is purely disgusting,” added the actress, who spoke in front of protesters at last Saturday's noise barrage rally in front of ABS-CBN compound.

It can be recalled that in an Instagram post yesterday, Jane explained why she can’t go out and participate at the noise barrage as support for ABS-CBN.

“My support to the current crisis that the network is facing right now is not just measured by going out in the streets in this time of pandemic. Alam kong para sa nakakarami sa atin, masakit ang closure ng ABS-CBN. Nakikiisa at nakikisimpatya rin po ako sa mga kapwa ko Kapamilya na nawalan ng kabuhayan,” Jane said.

“However, let us not forget that in the bigger picture, we are still at risk because we all have an invisible enemy to deal with. Our health and that of our loved ones are at stake. As the COVID infection rate in our country continues to rise, hospitals and facilities are nearing, if not reached, full capacity,” she added.

Internet users couldn’t help but compare the two Darnas as they posted their insights on Twitter recently.

