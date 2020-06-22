'Riverdale' star Cole Sprouse accused of sexual assault

MANILA, Philippines — A woman named Victoria accused “Riverdale” actor Cole Sprouse of sexually abusing her in a 2013 party.

“I want to tell about my sexual abuse by cole sprouse. It was at a party in 2013 when cole was at nyu. I was invited to one of his parties by a mutual friend, he came up during the party and started flirting with me and obviously I was flattered, we talked for quite a while,” she wrote on Twitter.

"We then started making out and he invited me to his room. I went but was a little tipsy having had like 3 drinks. Once we got to his room he became aggressive and shoved me against the bed, I pushed back against him but he didn't budge and I was drunk and he is bigger. He then... Pushed me on the bed and put his hands under my shirt and started fondling my breasts I told him multiple times to stop, he wouldn't listen. By then I'm in tears and gagging from the alcohol smell on his breath. With me still saying no he proceeds to undo my pants. After he was... Done he told me to leave. I left and went home sobbing and took a shower for a while. I never told anyone because who would believe me over a rich Disney star," Victoria narrated.

Cole, however, denied the allegations, posting on his Twitter account: "False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue," Cole said.

"This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me," he added.

"Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it."

