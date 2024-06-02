^

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh petitions name change — reports

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 2, 2024 | 11:56am
Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie Pitt arrive at the premiere of Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' on October 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California.
AFP / Getty Images for Disney / Jesse Grant

MANILA, Philippines — Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has reportedly filed a petition to drop "Pitt" from her surname, US media reports say. 

Online entertainment site TMZ was among the first to report that Shiloh had filed the petition on her 18th birthday last May 27. 

According to a BBC report, Shiloh made the petition to a Los Angeles court. 

TMZ cited that Shiloh is not the first of Brad and Angelina's kids to drop "Pitt" from their last names. 

It said that Zahara and Maddox, two of the couple's adopted children, also reportedly no longer uses Pitt. 

It also noted that Shiloh's younger sister, Vivienne, went by only Jolie as her surname in the playbill for "The Outsiders," a Broadway musical produced by Angelina where Vivienne worked as a personal assistant. 

Angelina and Brad filed for divorce in 2016, two years after they wed in 2014. In 2019, they were officially single after a judge ruled over their divorce. 

RELATED: Goodbye, Brangelina: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie divorce finalized

ANGELINA JOLIE

BRAD PITT

SHILOH JOLIE-PITT
