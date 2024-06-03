Marian Rivera reflects on realities of mom life

Marian Rivera (center) is joined by fellow celebrity moms Bianca Gonzalez (left) and Andi Manzano during a forum tackling the joys and challenges of parenting at the 50th-anniversary event of the health brand Ceelin. The entire Dantes family — from Marian and husband Dingdong Dantes to their two kids Zia and Sixto — is now an endorser of Ceelin.

MANILA, Philippines — “I’m an OA (over-acting) mom,” actress-mother-wife Marian Rivera unabashedly admitted.

“So, we really need to ask, what is needed? I talk to my kids how they should protect themselves. We know that it’s important for children to eat healthy food and they need vitamins. Hindi pwedeng wala ‘yung combo na ‘yun.”

“As a mom, when it comes to children getting sick, that’s the common fear of parents. Like my kids, they go out, they go to school and they meet many different people. Sometimes, those with colds and they get exposed. We can’t avoid that the kids get infected.”

Marian, who is married to actor Dingdong Dantes, prioritizes her family, her kids most especially. “Whenever we give them medicines, we explain why they need to drink medicines or what are those for. If (my son) has high fever, the medicine will make him feel better.

“Even if the taste is not good, when I give this (medicine) to you, this will make you feel better. But sometimes, I joked them, ‘Do you want dextrose?’ So, they will drink their medicine. I give them explanation about what they need to drink, medicines or vitamins.”

Marian and Dingdong drink vitamins every day. “So vitamins are more important for kids also,” Marian said. “There are vitamins that are chewables like what Zia likes. Sixto prefers the liquid one.

“They like vitamins differently, but the most important is that they drink vitamins every day. Sometimes, after eating breakfast in the morning, they were the ones who even remind me that they need to drink their vitamins. It has become a routine for them. Their day will not be complete if they don’t drink their vitamins.”

Marian and her children prefer to stay indoors but she said that she’s okay with them going outdoors “because I know, kids can learn more.”

“But it still depends with the weather every day. Even if the sun is out, my son loves to play basketball,” she said.

“Outdoor is still better because my son loves to go swimming, play basketball, football, rugby. But my kids and I also love to do crafts. So, I don’t believe that children don’t learn when they are indoors.

“We make everything possible even when we’re inside the house. So, we do our crafts inside the house and I explain to them why we did that.”

The Dantes family’s chosen and trusted partner when it comes to their kid’s health and immunity is Ceelin, which is celebrating its 50th birthday.

“We are really thankful to Ceelin because we know our kid’s health is protected — Zia and Sixto — then, now and in the years to come,” said Marian, who has been a Ceelin ambassador since 2020.

Ceelin is now endorsed by the entire Dantes family — from parents Dingdong and Marian, to children Zia and Sixto.

Marian knows the No. 1 factor in a child’s well-being is health. “How can the kid deliver in school if he’s not healthy? The biggest concern as a parent is how you will raise your child as a good person. That’s the most difficult task as a parent. It’s a combination of good health and right attitude.”

Mothering, which is a Gen-Z term these days, is what the child sees from their parents, they mirror that. “As moms, we should be conscious in what the child sees in us because the kids idolize their parents,” Marian explained.

“So parents should be careful in what the child sees from them. The kids may not say it verbally but their parents are their idols. So we should become mindful. We know that it’s hard. We are not always in a mood because we’re tired.

“It’s not bad to admit that I also commit mistakes, I am only human. It doesn’t mean that everything I’m doing is right. As much as possible, I need to be a good mom and show my children that I will do my best.”