Chie Filomeno 'proud ate' of P-pop group BINI

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 1:54pm
Chie Filomeno 'proud ate' of P-pop group BINI
Kapamilya actress Chie Filomeno
Chie Filomeno via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Chie Filomeno is one "proud ate" to popular P-pop girl group BINI. 

The "Can't Buy Me Love" star admires the rising popular girl group at her recent launch as the first-ever ambassador for beauty brand SkeenCare held in Grand Hyatt Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. 

"Nakakatuwa kasi I've seen them grow, I've seen the hardship na pinaghirapan talaga nila ito," she said. 

As someone who was also once part of a dancing girl group called GirlTrends, Chie can relate to the journey of the young girl group. 

She is also happy that P-pop, through groups like BINI, is now slowly making its presence felt in the international stage. 

"Ako 'yung parang proud ate for them. Kasi finally may platform na ang P-pop. And nashe-share 'yung kultura natin sa ibang bansa and nakikita natin kung gaano kasikat 'yung BINI ngayon," the actress added. 

Last month, P-pop groups BINI and G22 guested on the Chinese idol survival series "Show It All," where they showcased their singing and dancing skills to a live audience. 

BINI

CHIE FILOMENO
