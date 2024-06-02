David Chua clarifies romance rumors with 'Showtime' host Jackie Gonzaga

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and director David Chua clarified the romantic rumors between him and “It’s Showtime” host Jackie Gonzaga.

Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that David and Jackie were having sweet exchanges on Instagram.

Jackie reposted David’s photo showing both of them sharing a sweet moment, which was taken during a break from their taping for their Net25 sitcom “Good Will.”

Despite being teased by their respective fans, David makes it clear that he and Jackie are not exactly dating at the moment.

“I think most people know that she’s recovering from a breakup – an eight-year relationship at that – and I just want to help her move on,” David said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

“She’s easy to hang out with, walang arte sa katawan, and being the people person that she is, she’s always willing to meet new people and discover new things. With a mindset like that, I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before she fully recovers from her heartbreak.

“Basta, no matter what happens, I’m always there for Jackie Gurl. I’ll always be by her side.”

David and Jackie first met on the set of “Good Will,” when she joined the cast during the show’s fourth season during the last quarter of 2023.

“Bibo siya, e. Kung kaya mong makipag-sagutan sa isang Vice Ganda, then you must really be smart and gutsy. And that’s what Jackie is! Mabilis kausap and hindi siya plastic,” he said.

“Of course, she’s very stunning! And because she’s a dancer, she’s also very much into fitness, just like me,” he added.

