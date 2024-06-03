^

Angel Aquino reacts to rumored Hilda Koronel comeback

C. Mendez Legaspi - Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 1:02pm
Angel Aquino in a Philstar.com sustainable fashion shoot
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — There are rumors that actress Hilda Koronel is coming back to the Philippines to receive an Urian Lifetime Achievement Award.  

“Wow! “ actress Angel Aquino expressed her delight at a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

"And you’re an Urian winner yourself!" this author said.

 “Yayyy!” she and her daughter Iana Bernardez giggled.  

"How's it like, you know, receiving your first [Urian] award?" this author asked.

“Um, what was my first award? It was very, of course, overwhelming,” Angel said as she tries to remember her first accolade from the premier film critics’ group.  

It was for "Huling Cha-Cha ni Anita," a coming-of-age film by writer-director Sigrid A. P. Bernardo from 2013. It’s about a 12-year-old tomboy (Teri Malvar) who gets a hopeless crush on a stunning woman named Pilar (Angel Aquino) who returns to her rural village.

For her supporting role, Angel won awards not only at the Urian but also at Gawad Tanglaw, Golden Screen and Star Awards for Movies.

It was also the Manunuris who first noticed her acting prowess, when they nominated her supporting turn in 1999’s "Sana Pag-ibig Na," directed by Angel’s mentor and discoverer, Jeffrey Jeturian; followed by 2001’s "Laro sa Baga," and 2007’s "Kaleldo."

In a rare feat, Angel was nominated for best supporting actress at the 2014 Urian Awards for both "Ang Huling Chah-Cha ni Anita" and Adolfo Alix Jr.’s "Porno."

Her first best supporting award, however, was given by the Star Awards for Movies in 2001 for Chito S. Roño’s "Laro sa Baga."

Angel’s first best actress award was given at the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival in 2006 for "Donsol," written and directed by Alix.

“It’s overwhelming. I never thought I'd achieve that in my career as an actor. Because when you act, you don't do it for the awards. You know, because you owe it to the role, you owe it to yourself, and you owe it to the people who will be paying, or who will be losing some of their personal time just to watch your material.

“Ako, I always, as when I do my job, it's ‘yun ‘yung guiding principle in acting. So, sobrang bonus na lang when you get recognized, when your work gets recognized,” Angel explained.

ANGEL AQUINO

HILDA CORONEL
