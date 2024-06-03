Yassi Pressman, Luigi Villafuerte 'hard launch' relationship with festival PDA

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yassi Pressman publicly showed her love to Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte by torridly kissing him at a recent event in the province, Kaogma Festival.

As seen in the province's Facebook page, Yassi was dancing onstage to Sia's hit song "Unstoppable" when Luigi serenaded her with Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero.”

The audience went to "kilig" frenzy as the couple held hands, hugged and passionately kissed each other.

“I love you, Baba,” Luigi told Yassi after the kiss.

Though they haven't confirmed their relationship yet, the public display of affection between the two was the "hard launch" of their relationship.

Last New Year, they spent the holidays in Vietnam.

"Last year was such a rollercoaster, but the ride, be it scary sometimes, will always be fun," Yassi captioned the post on Instagram.

In August last year, Luigi planted a kiss on Yassi's cheeks during the actress' hosting duties at the 74th Foundation Event of Bombon, Camarines Sur.

The viral video shows Yassi and Luigi playfully teasing each other with the prospect of a kiss.

“Ako na lang ha [ang ki-kiss],” Yassi said.

The crowd, however, wanted the governor to initiate the kiss.

RELATED: Yassi Pressman, Luigi Villafuerte's Vietnam getaway triggers romance buzz