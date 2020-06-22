COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
In this file photo Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrives for YouTube Originals' "Justin Bieber: Seasons" premiere at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020. Celine Dion, Justin Bieber and Margaret Atwood were among the Canadian celebrities who joined for a broadcast event Sunday to honor healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic and raise money for food banks.
AFP/Lisa O'Connor
Justin Bieber denies sexual abuse allegations, shows receipts of being with Selena Gomez as proofs
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2020 - 1:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Justin Bieber denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman named Danielle in 2014.

In his Twitter account, the Canadian singer said that he doesn’t normally address rumors, but sexual abuse is something he doesn’t take lightly.

"I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Justin wrote.

“Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement," he added.

On June 20, Danielle posted on Twitter about the alleged assault, detailing how she allegedly met Bieber at an Austin music event in March 2014.

“My friends and I were enjoying ourselves the entire night. A man then approached me and my friends and asked us if we wanted to meet Justin. Of course we said yes,” she said.

Danielle said that Justin hang out with the group for a bit and invited them all to accompany him back to his room in Four Seasons hotel.

“Justin had made me agree to not say anything to anyone, or I can get in serious legal trouble. He then asked me to join him in bed. That’s when I asked myself, How in the world is this normal?” she said.

Danielle claimed that Justin sexually assaulted her after they consensually made out, even though she objected to “going too far” with him.

“My body felt unconscious. I don’t want to go into detail about what happened next,” she said.

As of this writing, Danielle's Twitter account has been deactivated.

Justin said that he was never present in Four Seasons Hotel on that night and he was also accompanied by his then girlfriend Selena Gomez.

"In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location," he said.

"As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez," he added.

He showed more receipts to prove that he stayed in different places with Selena and their friends, and not in Four Seasons.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The pop star also said that he’s planning to take legal action against Danielle.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action," Justin said.

Apart from Danielle, another woman named Kadi claimed that Justin also sexually assaulted her in Justin’s hotel room in New York City after a meet-and-greet event in May 2015.

Kadi said she made out with Justin on a couch, but things took a turn when he locked themselves in a bathroom and he allegedly began caressing her body.

“I asked him to stop and continued to say that I cannot have sex with anyone prior to marriage,” she claimed.

RELATED: Justin Bieber, Celine Dion, Canadian stars unite for COVID-19 fundraiser

JUSTIN BIEBER SELENA GOMEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Angel Locsin inspires body positivity with latest physique
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin is inadvertently sparking conversations of body positivity among Filipino netizens after pictures...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘New Norms, New Japorms!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
My column last week was “New Normal Is No Porma!”
Entertainment
fbfb
Hyun Bin lookalike? 'CLOY' fans crush on Vico Sotto and his Father's Day greeting for Vic
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
A few days after his birthday, Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto was again the talk of the town on social media, but this time, for superimposing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sheena Bentoy: Bagging Lion King role isn’t easy
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
When Sheena Bentoy was three years old, her mom Irish saw how Sheena enjoyed playing her toy microphone, singing as if she...
Entertainment
fbfb
Megan & Mikael enjoy wedded bliss on quarantine
By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Megan Young and Mikael Daez were a picture of love when they recently granted select media members a virtual group interview....
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
51 minutes ago
BB Gandanghari bares 'untold story' behind Rustom Padilla, Carmina Villaroel split
By Jan Milo Severo | 51 minutes ago
BB also said that if Rustom is here again, he will court Carmina again.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Hollywood poised for big-screen gamble as theaters reopen
By Andrew Marszal | 1 hour ago
After more than three months of coronavirus-mandated limbo, Hollywood is headed back to the big screen -- and hoping that...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
'Riverdale' star Cole Sprouse accused of sexual assault
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
A woman named Victoria accused “Riverdale” actor Cole Sprouse of sexually abuse her in a 2013 party.
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Kurt Cobain's guitar sets record as most expensive guitar sold at auction
2 hours ago
The guitar that grunge rock icon Kurt Cobain played during his legendary 1993 MTV Unplugged performance sold Saturday for...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
DC Universe to hold biggest virtual gathering of stars
2 hours ago
Save the date and prep your cosplay! On Saturday, August 22, starting at 10 a.m., Warner Bros. will welcome fans everywhere...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with