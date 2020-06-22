Justin Bieber denies sexual abuse allegations, shows receipts of being with Selena Gomez as proofs

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Justin Bieber denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman named Danielle in 2014.

In his Twitter account, the Canadian singer said that he doesn’t normally address rumors, but sexual abuse is something he doesn’t take lightly.

"I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Justin wrote.

“Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement," he added.

On June 20, Danielle posted on Twitter about the alleged assault, detailing how she allegedly met Bieber at an Austin music event in March 2014.

“My friends and I were enjoying ourselves the entire night. A man then approached me and my friends and asked us if we wanted to meet Justin. Of course we said yes,” she said.

Danielle said that Justin hang out with the group for a bit and invited them all to accompany him back to his room in Four Seasons hotel.

“Justin had made me agree to not say anything to anyone, or I can get in serious legal trouble. He then asked me to join him in bed. That’s when I asked myself, How in the world is this normal?” she said.

Danielle claimed that Justin sexually assaulted her after they consensually made out, even though she objected to “going too far” with him.

“My body felt unconscious. I don’t want to go into detail about what happened next,” she said.

As of this writing, Danielle's Twitter account has been deactivated.

Justin said that he was never present in Four Seasons Hotel on that night and he was also accompanied by his then girlfriend Selena Gomez.

"In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location," he said.

"As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez," he added.

He showed more receipts to prove that he stayed in different places with Selena and their friends, and not in Four Seasons.

The pop star also said that he’s planning to take legal action against Danielle.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action," Justin said.

Apart from Danielle, another woman named Kadi claimed that Justin also sexually assaulted her in Justin’s hotel room in New York City after a meet-and-greet event in May 2015.

Kadi said she made out with Justin on a couch, but things took a turn when he locked themselves in a bathroom and he allegedly began caressing her body.

“I asked him to stop and continued to say that I cannot have sex with anyone prior to marriage,” she claimed.

