'Playtime' with past relationships? Xian Lim, Sanya Lopez answer

MANILA, Philippines — The stars of upcoming suspense-thriller movie "Playtime" aptly answered a question on whether they had ever been a victim of or they ever did a "playtime" in their past relationships.

Xian Lim, Sanya Lopez, Faye Lorenzo and Coleen Garcia star in the upcoming Mark Reyes V suspense-thriller "Playtime," out on local cinemas on June 12. It is a collaboration movie between GMA Films and Viva Pictures.

Entertainment reporter Rose Garcia asked the question during the movie's press conference held last Saturday, June 1, in Quezon City.

"Sa totoong buhay, nang-play time ka na ba or na play time ka ba? How was it? Do you think ang haba o ang tagal ng relasyon, 'yung pagdating sa ending, pwede mong sabihin, 'Ay, playtime lang pala kahit napakahaba'," asked the reporter.

Lopez said she has not experienced it since she has yet to have a relationship. The actress is a self-confessed No Boyfriend Since Birth (NBSB).

"Sa totoo lang, hindi ko pa naman na-try mam-play time at hindi pa naman ako naple-play time.

"Sana naman 'wag kasi minsan na nga lang magkaroon ng jowa, na-playtime ka pa. So far, sa akin hindi. 'Wag naman po sana kasi mahirap 'yan. Naniniwala ako sa karma. Nakakatakot," she replied.

The actor indulged with the question after Garcia repeated it.

“Kung 'yung ako 'yung nam-playtime, hindi po. If ako ba 'yung na-playtime, hindi ko alam," said the actor.

“If sa duration ng relationship, masasabi mo no matter how long kung playtime nga ba... I don’t think so.

“Parang maski sabihin po natin weeks lang po 'yan or years. You can never say it was playtime. Because if there was a reason kung bakit dumating 'yung taong 'yun sa buhay mo, mapamaganda man o hindi, there is a reason why that person played a role in your life. So definitely, hindi siya playtime,” he added.

The actor has recently been embroiled in relationship issues after his separation from his long-time girlfriend, Kim Chiu. They have been together for 11 years and confirmed that their 12-year-relationship ended last December.

Xian is currently dating fellow filmmaker Iris Lee.

Coleen, who is married to Billy Crawford, said that she has always been a relationship-type of person.

"Sa akin naman hindi kasi relationship person ako ever since. Ang goal ko talaga in life was to have a family, may stable marriage and everything. So, every time na nage-enter ako sa isang relationship, 'yun agad 'yung naiisip ko," the actress said.

She expounded that it may have been the reason why her relationships were not long because she knew what she wanted in a relationship.

"I guess siguro kaya before ako kinasal, hindi ako masyadong mahaba 'yung relationships ko because once makita ko na, 'Ah, hindi ito for me,' or hindi ko nakikita ang sarili ko with this person, umaalis talaga ako. Ako 'yung runner, ako 'yung umaalis.

"Pero for me to say na sadyang nag-playtime ako ng tao o niloko din ako, hindi pa naman nangyayari sa akin," she said.

Their co-star, newbie Faye, chose to provide a lighter answer. Instead of relationship, she quipped about being victimized by a friend who has yet to pay back her debt to her. For Faye, that very act was a "playtime."

"Sa akin sa isang friend na nangutang sa akin. Sabi kasi sa akin babayarin ng ganitong petsa. Noong dumating 'yung petsa, 'yung ikaw pa magi-initiate, ikaw pa mahihiya... Biglang nagka-problema pa siya. So, feeling ko na-playtime ako," she said.

RELATED: Xian Lim, girlfriend Iris Lee attend Cannes Film Festival together