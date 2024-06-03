^

Entertainment

Angel Aquino recalls working with Sharon Cuneta, Hilda Koronel

C. Mendez Legaspi - Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 12:50pm
Angel Aquino recalls working with Sharon Cuneta, Hilda Koronel
Actress Angel Aquino wearing a multi-way poncho/skirt in Benguet fabric and upcycled textiles by ReRunway
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — How is it like working with Hilda Koronel and Sharon Coneta in "Crying Ladies?"

“Oh my God, the whole time I was just fangirling. Because I'm a Sharonian,” gushed Angel Aquino in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, for which she and daughter Iana Bernardez starred in a sustainable fashion shoot.

“Si Hilda, when I became aware of art movies, and you know, the Lino Broca films, I became a fan. Also because she was so beautiful. So when I worked with her and Sharon, I just followed their rhythm. Because I didn't want to fall so far behind them."

"How many years were you in the industry?" Iana asked.

“Early 2000s pa ‘yun eh. So parang mga wala pa akong five years na in the industry,” Angel guessed.

Angel’s film debut is Butch Perez’s "Mumbaki," which was released in 1996.  

"Crying Ladies" was screened in 2003, when she was actually barely a decade in showbiz.

Angel was grateful that even though she was a relative newbie, she was already cast alongside the established actresses.

“But they were so, they made it so easy because Sharon is just, she's a people person talaga. They were generous enough to guide me. Walang diva sa kanila,” Angel recalled.

“They were very generous with their tips and they were very friendly, very warm. I didn't feel intimidated at all, kasi ibang magagawa if there was intimidation but wala akong naramdaman na ganun. So  it was such a great experience working with them."

___

Produced and styled by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Assisted by Kathleen A. Llemit

Clothes, bags and accessories by ReRunway, a sustainable social enterprise espousing circular fashion through upcycling, 100% zero waste and handmade techniques, as well as sourcing from Indigenous Peoples and non-government organizations such as Negros Cultural Foundation and Tahanang Walang Hagdanan.

Additional shoes, bags, clothes and accessories by Eco Corner, which houses Filipino products made of indigenous materials and textiles (Privileged, Stella and Eco Corner are available at Robinsons Department Store Galleria)

Shot on location at Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua, Novotel Tower, Coronado Street, Barangay Hulo, Mandaluyong 1550 Metro Manila (Special thanks to Joba Botana and Jonie Dionisio)

Hair by Earl D.C. Bracamonte; Skincare by Y.O.U. Beauty; Makeup by Lala Flores, Nicole Goyena using sustainable Korean makeup brand barenbliss

vuukle comment

ANGEL AQUINO

HILDA CORONEL

SHARON CUNETA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh petitions name change &mdash; reports

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh petitions name change — reports

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has reportedly filed a petition to drop "Pitt" from her surname, US media reports...
Entertainment
fbtw
David Chua clarifies romance rumors with 'Showtime' host Jackie Gonzaga

David Chua clarifies romance rumors with 'Showtime' host Jackie Gonzaga

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actor and director David Chua clarified the romantic rumors between him and “It’s Showtime” host Jackie...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marian Rivera reflects on realities of mom life

Marian Rivera reflects on realities of mom life

By Leah C. Salterio | 13 hours ago
“I’m an OA (over-acting) mom,” actress-mother-wife Marian Rivera unabashedly admitted.
Entertainment
fbtw
RS Francisco opens LGBT-friendly nightclub Rampa

RS Francisco opens LGBT-friendly nightclub Rampa

By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
Actor, entrepreneur and producer Raymond “RS” Francisco is best known for his iconic portrayal of Song Liling...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ahn Bo Hyun celebrates 10th year as actor with Pinoy fans

Ahn Bo Hyun celebrates 10th year as actor with Pinoy fans

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun set foot in the Philippines for the first time and felt honored to be gracing his presscon...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Iana Bernardez dreams to act with mom Angel Aquino in a project, but Angel has a condition
Exclusive

Iana Bernardez dreams to act with mom Angel Aquino in a project, but Angel has a condition

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 1 hour ago
"If you were to produce a film for your mom, what genre would it be and what role would you give her?" this author asked...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nepo Baby'? Angel Aquino's daughter Iana Bernardez reacts
Exclusive

'Nepo Baby'? Angel Aquino's daughter Iana Bernardez reacts

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 1 hour ago
The December 2022-January 2023 issue of New York Magazine went into a deep-dive into the Internet’s latest obsession...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Angel Aquino's daughter Iana Bernardez wants more to be producer than actress&nbsp;
Exclusive

Why Angel Aquino's daughter Iana Bernardez wants more to be producer than actress 

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 1 hour ago
Iana Celest Aquino Bernardez, 30, was noted for her work ethic behind the scenes of films long before she dared to be in front...
Entertainment
fbtw
Former 'Pinoy Big Brother' housemate Elisse Joson shares advice to aspiring housemates

Former 'Pinoy Big Brother' housemate Elisse Joson shares advice to aspiring housemates

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Showbiz's most famous house is set to open again for aspiring housemates, and one of its former residents, Elisse Joson, shared...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with