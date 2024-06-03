Angel Aquino recalls working with Sharon Cuneta, Hilda Koronel

MANILA, Philippines — How is it like working with Hilda Koronel and Sharon Coneta in "Crying Ladies?"

“Oh my God, the whole time I was just fangirling. Because I'm a Sharonian,” gushed Angel Aquino in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, for which she and daughter Iana Bernardez starred in a sustainable fashion shoot.

“Si Hilda, when I became aware of art movies, and you know, the Lino Broca films, I became a fan. Also because she was so beautiful. So when I worked with her and Sharon, I just followed their rhythm. Because I didn't want to fall so far behind them."

"How many years were you in the industry?" Iana asked.

“Early 2000s pa ‘yun eh. So parang mga wala pa akong five years na in the industry,” Angel guessed.

Angel’s film debut is Butch Perez’s "Mumbaki," which was released in 1996.

"Crying Ladies" was screened in 2003, when she was actually barely a decade in showbiz.

Angel was grateful that even though she was a relative newbie, she was already cast alongside the established actresses.

“But they were so, they made it so easy because Sharon is just, she's a people person talaga. They were generous enough to guide me. Walang diva sa kanila,” Angel recalled.

“They were very generous with their tips and they were very friendly, very warm. I didn't feel intimidated at all, kasi ibang magagawa if there was intimidation but wala akong naramdaman na ganun. So it was such a great experience working with them."

