'Riverdale' star Cole Sprouse arrested in California

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Cole Sprouse was arrested in Santa Monica, California during a protest against racial inequality following the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in the Powderhorn community of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Cole detailed his experience in the protest leading to his arrest.

“I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested,” the "Riverdale" star shared.

“When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us."

The "Riverdale" star pointed out that the what happened is not a narrative about him.

“This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well,” he said.

“I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps,” he added.

Cole said that he will not speak about the incident anymore for three reasons.

“I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support,” he said.

Cole last visited the Philippines in 2018 as endorser of Filipino clothing brand Bench.

