COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Cole Sprouse stars as Jughead Jones on the CW television series "Riverdale."
Netflix/Released
'Riverdale' star Cole Sprouse arrested in California
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2020 - 1:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Cole Sprouse was arrested in Santa Monica, California during a protest against racial inequality following the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in the Powderhorn community of Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

In a lengthy Instagram post, Cole detailed his experience in the protest leading to his arrest. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.

A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on

“I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested,” the "Riverdale" star shared.

“When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us."

The "Riverdale" star pointed out that the what happened is not a narrative about him.

“This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well,” he said.

“I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps,” he added.

Cole said that he will not speak about the incident anymore for three reasons.

“I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support,” he said.

Cole last visited the Philippines in 2018 as endorser of Filipino clothing brand Bench.

RELATED: Cole Sprouse shares fond memories of Philippine visit

Cole Sprouse in Manila: Nothing to do with ‘Riverdale’

Cole Sprouse talks about archeology, ‘Riverdale’

COLE SPROUSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Calida fires back at Coco Martin during ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
In today's congressional hearing on issues linked to the ABS-CBN Corp.’s legislative franchise, Solicitor General Jose...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
How Hyun Bin pulls off Smart TVC amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 21 hours ago
Due to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, many events were canceled or postponed, but Korean star Hyun Bin’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pia Wurtzbach admits relationship with Jeremy Jauncey
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and businessman Jeremy Jauncey confirmed that they are dating. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Solon cites 'May Bukas Pa' to make case for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales recalled that the ABS-CBN teleserye "May Bukas Pa" helped boost tourism in Bacolor, Pampa...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vilma Santos, Loren Legarda defend ABS-CBN franchise renewal anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Star For All Seasons” Vilma Santos-Recto defended ABS-CBN in a House hearing on the TV network's franc...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis raise P700K for mass testing in less than a day
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Moreover, there is a collective P1.8 million in standing bids as of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Blackpink Lisa 'swindled' with 1B Won, Blinks hold YG liable
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Fed up Blinks are not buying it, saying that YG is just playing with fire as evidenced by the latest scandal.
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Apl.de.ap's comments for KC Concepcion fuel romantic links anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
The international artist, who has been romantically linked to KC, was seen in the comments section of the live video.
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Play in an empty venue sans live audience?
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
The PBA, UAAP and other indoor games are suspended until better, safer times.
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Basketball has more drama than teleseryes
By Gil Villa | 15 hours ago
Netflix has been killing when it comes to documentaries: Coronavirus, Explained, Tiger King and The Last Dance are a few titles...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with