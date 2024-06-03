KC Concepcion, non-showbiz boyfriend unfollow each other

MANILA, Philippines — Actress KC Concepcion has unfollowed her Swiss boyfriend Michael Wuethrich on Instagram, fueling breakup rumors anew.

Eagle-eyed social media users also noticed that Michael doesn’t also follow KC anymore but still follow her mother Sharon Cuneta.

Last April, KC shut down breakup rumors with Michael by greeting him on his birthday.

In another IG story, KC posted a photo of them together.

"Happy birthday swizzy. Thank you for being the player one to my player two. I enjoy every adventure you take me to, and I'm proud to see you overcome every challenge life throws at you," she wrote.

"I so enjoy your smile when I see it so keep smiling! Despite the distance there's a reason god made our paths cross... it's exciting the good things he has in store for us and for you!"

Breakup rumors between the two began when Michael was not seen at the celebration of KC’s birthday.

KC, however, quickly denied by saying the surprise birthday celebration "began with fresh flowers and a sweet card from Swizzy all the way from Switzerland!"

"Special thanks to Swizzy who is in Switzerland for sending me my first beautiful birthday blooms that lit up the mood and the whole room," she added.

