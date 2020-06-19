Christopher de Leon, celebrity dads ponder on Father's Day amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — It doesn’t come as a surprise that many people rely on the strength of their fathers as the heads of the family. Some fathers may be goofy, and some may be quiet, but one thing is for sure – dads have that natural ability to bring out the warmest smiles and unyielding courage in everybody within the family.



And as we navigate through this trying time, we see our dads carrying on and exhibiting incomparable strength. While their guidance has allowed everyone to remain safe, their sweetness and lighthearted humor have kept the family hopeful and optimistic.

Christopher de Leon

After surviving novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the veteran actor revealed that he will be marking Father's Day as usual.

"Father's Day - It's going to be a very ordinary day. I don't know what they're planning. I'm sure a lot of people will be greeting us... So far, ako, I just have to stay home kasi 'yun nga, naka-quarantine kami. And right now we're working on our material for our next taping days. But I don't know with my family. Parang gusto mag-party. But it's going to be normal. Very simple," he revealed his Father's Day plans to Philstar.com and other press during a recent media teleconference for the return of his TV drama series "Love Thy Woman" on the Kapamilya Channel.

According to him, the lockdown and his COVID-19 experience made him a better person.

“I've been more patient, more loving than anything else. Nicer to situations. There's nothing to fear but fear itself. Malalagpasan natin lahat ito. I should be better after this.”

Phil Younghusband

Former Philippine Azkals football player Phil Younghusband is now a father as he announced that his wife Margaret has given birth to their son Philip last June 12, Independence Day.

In his Instagram account, Phil posted a photo of him with his son wearing a football uniform.

"Mummy and baby Philip are both very well and healthy. (We) are overwhelmed in emotions or our bundle of joy. Thank you Baby Philip for making us the happiest Mummy and Daddy in the world," Phil wrote.

For her part, Margaret wrote that Philip being born is the most special event in her life.

"To give birth to you just a few days before my birthday makes this the most special birthday in my life," she said.

The couple got married last July 2019.

Doug Kramer, Paul Soriano, Drew Arellano

Time spent indoors due to the pandemic allowed Red Ribbon dad ambassadors Doug Kramer, Paul Soriano and Drew Arellano to cement their position as the steadfast pillars of their families, all while keeping a cheerful and cared-for household.

Doug has been spending much of his time as a parent recently, with him retiring from Philippine Basketball Association last November 2019, and his kids home-schooling for the past three years.

“It’s such a pleasure being a dad to my three wonderful kids -- Kendra, Scarlett, and Gavin. Nurturing them and watching them grow leaves me with a different kind of satisfaction as their father,” he said.

Sharing how he keeps the family optimistic despite the quarantine, Doug said that he involves his kids into doing household chores. “Cheska and I take turns in doing the dishes, while the kids are taught how to do gardening and fixing their rooms. This way, they will be equipped with the right life skills so that in the future, when they are on their own, they have with them the strength to survive any challenge."

For Paul, instilling a positive mindset within their family makes it easier for them to triumph over any challenge. When asked what he has done to brighten up the mood at home, he shared that it is mostly his son, Seve, who brings the true spirit of joy in all of them.

“Seve has been great, he has a sense of what's going on but he loves the idea that we're home with him every day. We watch films together, read books, play games, and create activities that keep us entertained,” said Paul.

Keeping the family safe has also been Drew’s top priority, most especially with a third child on the way.

“My wife is pregnant, so giving utmost importance to safety and sanitation became one of my biggest responsibilities. Aside from the usual protocols, we had to explain to our young kids what was happening in a manner appropriate for their age,” shared Drew.

“But now that we already got into our groove and established a routine, we realize that there are also good things coming out of this quarantine—like exercising with my wife, watching Primo swim without floaters on, watching Leon make funny facial expressions, along with other things that we would not usually see happen under normal circumstances."

