Father's Day 2020: Treats and beats for the man of the hour

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrating this year’s Father’s Day might not be the same due to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

But the pandemic shouldn’t be a hindrance to show the head of the family the love and affection he deserves. Here are some ways to treat dad on his special day.

Celebrate dad's day with Spanish cuisine

Chef Robby Goco, Manny Torrejon and Raymund Magdaluyo come together to officially launch Cangrejos Locos – an innovative restaurant concept featuring a fun and vibrant take on Spanish cuisine.

Cangrejos Locos, meaning “crazy crabs”, is a modern full-service Spanish restaurant that differentiates itself from others in the Metro by offering quick, unpretentious meals at approachable price points.

“The idea is a Spanish restaurant that is comfortable and accessible where people can come in, have an enjoyable meal and dine with us on a regular basis” said Goco.

The restaurant has a colorful, casual and welcoming vibe. The design is inspired by Spanish street-side eateries complemented with modern artwork and accents. This stellar partnership of seasoned restaurateurs with their own expertise, is what makes a difference in the cuisine served at Cangrejos Locos.

The paellas, developed by Chef Robby, are made Barcelona-style, with a layer of socarrat (or “tutong”) and rich flavors. An order takes less than 12 minutes to cook, to ensure a seamless dining experience. With Raymund Magdaluyo of The Red Crab Group of Restaurants on-board, only the freshest crabs and seafood will be served; while Manny Torrejon of Manolo’s takes charge of the tapas.

Start off your meal with classic tapas like Croquetas, Salpicao, Gambas al Ajillo, Gildas, and Boquerones. Pair them with a glass of wine from an all-Spanish wine list. The paellas, such as Arroz a Banda and Mushroom and Asparagus are best paired with carnes such as Costillas de Cerdo and Roast Beef Belly; while the Paella Mixta and Valenciana are best paired with dishes like Fabada and Callos. Finish your meal with traditional Spanish desserts like Churros and Crema Catalana or enjoy Basque Cheesecake and other homemade cakes by Marlene Monfort.

Dad’s Day special menu

For Father's Day, Cravings unveiled a special menu for four to six people. This is available from June 21 to 22. No Dad’s Day is complete without his favorite meat dish. The menu includes Bourbon Glazed Baby Back Ribs, overnight rubbed pork ribs which is slow-baked and basted with bourbon honey glaze. Tangy and smoky, the special rib is served with Sweet Corn and Roasted Honey Butter Carrots, Potato Salad, Asian Slaw, and Bacon Shrimp Rice Pilaf.

There’s also the Almond Crusted Fish Fillet with Dill Mustard Sauce, a lighter fare yet packed with flavors and freshness. The sauce, a Cravings signature, elevates the dish to a classic level. Then, choose between Four Cheese Lasagna or Baked Spaghetti, to make the Dad’s Day meal not only memorable, but also a celebration and thanksgiving.

The restaurant also created a limited-time only special dessert – the Rocky Road Cake, the restaurant's take on the popular dessert with layers of chocolate rice crispies and marshmallow crust, rich chocolate cake, and filled with chocolate whipped cream, studded with salted peanuts and walnuts.

Sweets for sweet dad

Photo release From left: Mirror glazed mousse cakes, chocolate bonbons

KO Pâtissier launched a limited-edition Box of 16 and Box of 9 handcrafted chocolate bonbons to celebrate Father’s Day. Kevin Ong is the talented pastry chef behind the intricately designed mirror glazed mousse cakes, French pastries and chocolate bonbons that the pattisier is known for. Established in 2019, KO Pâtissier (KOPatissier@gmail.com) aims to curate delectable desserts and educate people on the fine art of French pastry and Filipino culture combined.

The flavors are Matutum Coffee (Coffee beans from Mount Matutum infused with dark chocolate and crunchy flakes), Strawberry Ivoire (Strawberry gelee with Ivoire white chocolate), Earl Grey (Infused earl grey tea with milk chocolate), Hazelnut (Hazelnut Gianduja), Pistachio (Pistachio in white chocolate), Dulcey de Leche (Valrhona dulcey), Halo Halo (Filipino inspired made with banana, ube, pili and milk), Leche Flan (Soft caramel with vanilla chocolate ganache), Orange Cointreau (Cointreau liquor infused with orange dark chocolate), Yuzu (Citron Japanese lemon) and Gin Pomelo (ARC Gin infused white chocolate and pomelo ganache).

Cheers to dad and World Cucumber Day

Photo release In celebration of World Cucumber Day last June 14, the gin invites one to weed out the bad vibes and reap positivity with its first-ever augmented reality game, The Cucumber Horticulturist.

In this age of “new normal”, it feels like we are taking a test that we have never studied for, in a language that we don’t speak. After months of the world going off (and still going) on an unexpected tangent, we’ve finally come halfway. And while clear blue skies might still be months away, Hendrick’s Gin is hoping to spread some good cheer and uplift spirits this World Cucumber Day.

In celebration of World Cucumber Day last June 14, the gin invites one to weed out the bad vibes and reap positivity with its first-ever augmented reality game, The Cucumber Horticulturist. Available on worldcucumberday.asia from June 20, the game allows you to earn currency through cultivating cucumbers, from the comfort of your own home. Plant the seeds of delightful peculiarity and get the chance to win discounts off your next gin purchase.

To win the game, simply grow the cucumber plant by collecting falling water droplets on the screen. But steer away from the roses. A stray petal can bring the round to a thorny end. With enough water gathered in the pot, you’ll be able to grow a majestic vine with fruits ripe for the picking.

Upon proving your green thumb, you’ll receive your cucumber currency over email, presented as an e-ticket coupon for 15 off of Hendrick’s Gin, capped at a limited number of coupons. The discount can then be redeemed at boozeshop.ph until July 31. Note that you can only win a coupon once, although you’re encouraged to play to your heart’s content.

Charmaine Thio, Hendrick’s Southeast Asia ambassador, said “There would be no Hendrick’s Gin & Tonic without the cucumber, and we dedicate a day each year to celebrate its wondrous possibilities. World Cucumber Day is an opportunity for us to showcase the versatility of the noble fruit as real currency that adds delight and whimsy to our lives especially in these unfamiliar times.”

The cucumber plays a pivotal role in giving the gin its delectably unusual flavour. The spirit’s distillation process includes infusions of rose and cucumber, which yields an extraordinarily inviting gin that is a rare union of lightness and complexity. The cucumber gives ample opportunity for expressive experimentation that pleases both the eye and the palate. Its remarkable versatility is the very reason that Cucumber Day was invented in 2011 by English horticulturists, paving the way for the yearly celebration by the gin.

Pamper dad

Photo release From left: A startup local brand aims to set the benchmark for green beauty; Wellness guru Sara Black teaches power breathing, which can be performed by turning one's back against the shower for an invigorating bath time.

In a world where men and women lead busy lives and play different roles, a conscious effort for self-care matters more than ever. From simply choosing to eat healthier to booking that massage on the weekend, self-care comes in many different forms that don’t have to be grand. Dove believes that self-care is not just about one-off luxuries, it is also about the small acts you do every day—like taking a shower, for one.

Most people think that taking a shower is just another cleansing routine. But now, you can turn shower time into a moment of self-care with Dove Body Wash. It deeply moisturizes while gently cleansing the skin and gives that extra pampering experience with its rich, creamy lather. The body wash showers your skin with the care that it deserves, making it feel clean, smooth and bouncy.

“Self-care is so important these days and we at Dove believe you don’t need to go extravagant distances to practice self-care,” said Faye Raborar, Dove Skin Cleansing Brand Manager. “With the body wash’s nourishing care and luxurious lather, you can really feel pampered for even just five minutes a day.”

The body wash range has three variants: Deeply Nourishing, Gentle Exfoliating and Sensitive. And all three clean like soap with its gentle cleansers and moisturize like lotion with its skin-friendly NutriumMoisture, the brand's unique blend of moisturizers, making them suitable for daily use.

Looking beautiful is still relevant. Even in times of calamity or pandemic, men and women choose to look dapper in and out of their homes. But beneath this consciousness to look good, everyone nowadays gives the same emphasis on the importance of feeling good at the same time, a realization that seemed to have led the industry to a continuous transformation.



There is no denying, a lot of consumers are still swayed by the popular concept of beauty – pouty lips, oozing butt, massive breasts, obvious cheekbones, trendy hairstyles and whatnot- Hollywood has drilled in their psyche, countless people are beginning to ask if these products endorsed by celebrities that help them look appealing are safe, harmless, organic, and even ethical.



This gave rise to green beauty, a growing movement of people and industries who want to be beautiful and responsible at the same time.



The term green beauty has no precise definition in the dictionary. The person who coined this term must have drawn it from the conclusion of ascensional aesthetic (the belief that one should rise from lower to higher forms of beauty), with contention that artificial beauty is enjoyable.

To be clear about it, green beauty is clean beauty and generally refers to products which are non-toxic and not harmful whether they are natural or not. One must take not that there is no such thing as ‘chemical-free’ cosmetics since every ingredient used in developing a cosmetic product, natural or synthetic is a chemical. What green beauty tries to emphasize is the absence of harsh synthetic elements, which are toxic and carcinogenic every consumer applies in his/her body, and at the same time do not destroy the environment.



This commercial ethos covers a wide spectrum of principles that advocates the use of products that are not harmful to one’s health and the planet. It comes with an awareness that being 'green' also means being socially responsible and ethically mindful.



In the Philippines, Diwatang Maria is setting the benchmark for green beauty. It is a local start-up brand that blends science and passion to give Filipinos access to effective, achievable, and sustainable skincare.

“We offer high-quality and locally made organic soaps that help your skin achieve that healthy glow to which the diwatas are known for,” shared Ma. Concepcion Macalintal, founder and Chief Executive Officer.

The company was founded in 2018 when she saw the need to provide beauty products that will not only help consumers attain the results from the products they are using, but also to embrace a business ethic that provides consumers ‘green beauty’ products that are natural, organic, safe, free from harmful and toxic ingredients, and safe to the environment.

Expressing why the brand chose to be in the green beauty market, Macalintal said, “People are starting to realize the importance of natural or organic products. This green beauty movement is more than a practice that was adopted just recently but rather a reticent movement, which started sometime and is growing as consumers are being empowered by the fact that there can be a better and safer choice."

She also added that her company wanted to promote the use of locally made organic goods and “gather support as they promote eco-friendly products and we want to share that Filipino-made products are on a par with international brands when it comes to producing premium quality soaps.”

Available in Lazada and Shopee, Diwatang Maria recently introduced its three pilot products, namely Mariang Makiling, Mariang Sinukuan, Mariang Cacao. Maria Makiling, the sacred protector of Mt. Makiling gives you the harmonious combination of Papaya Enzyme and Kojic Acid, which is an organic compound derived from fungi and malting of rice known to be effective in improving the appearance of melasma and hyperpigmentation. Maria Makiling soap also uses Coconut Oil and Aloe Vera that work best to prevent acne and blemishes. Its rich lather leaves the skin healthy and glowing.

Meanwhile, Sinukuan contains Oatmeal Kernel and Colloidal Oatmeal that help your skin free from irritation and itching. Made for sensitive skin, it combines the power of Papaya Enzyme, Glutathione, and Kojic Acid to provide your skin the antioxidants that keep the skin healthy, clean and glowing. It also contains coconut oil and aloe vera, together with oatmeal, they form a trio of antibacterial and anti-inflammatory lather for healthy and radiant skin. Cacao, the chocolate-scented soap, nourishes the skin through the skin-enhancing benefits from Oatmeal Kernel, Colloidal Oatmeal, and Shea Butter. The powerful moisturizing effect of this trio helps the skin to delay aging and boosts the production of collagen. All variants are all-natural, paraben-free, and free of other harmful ingredients.

Protecting dad, family from COVID-19

Photo release To help protect home and office from germs, Ambi Pur and Lysol recently launched new disinfecting products.

Given the new normal, stocking up on disinfectants that help contain and prevent the spread of harmful bacteria and viruses is a must. More often than not, sanitizing fabrics can go unnoticed but what we don’t realize is that it’s as vital as washing the hands or using aerosol sprays. Here are some facts you need to know:

? Experts say that you are currently sleeping with 1.5 million dust mites every night.

? After just one week, the used sheets had accumulated 5 million colony-forming units (CFU) of bacteria. That's more than 24,000 times the amount found on the average bathroom doorknob.

? Pillowcases washed a week ago have over 17,000 times the number of bacteria as a toilet seat!

? About 200,000 bacteria live in each square inch of carpet.

? The average yoga mat contains up to 100,000 bacteria per cubic centimeter.

? Grocery carts have 316 times more bacteria than your toilet handle.

Good thing there is now a hassle-free way to keep hard-to-wash fabrics degermed and smelling fresh and clean with the new Ambi Pur Antibac Fabric Spray. The leading antibac fabric spray in the US, Japan, and Korea is designed to effectively penetrate deep into fabric and remove 99.9% of germs and odor-causing bacteria in a few sprays thanks to its antibacterial active which is a registered ingredient in the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

To prevent COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) strongly recommends frequent cleaning of hands with alcohol or proper washing of hands with soap and water.

Additionally, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) as well as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) both recommend environmental cleaning and the cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched objects and surfaces, utilizing both a regular household cleaning spray and a disinfectant. For the latter, one that contains Ethanol as the main antimicrobial agent.

Among other measures, one of the easiest and most accessible ways to prevent the contracting of COVID-19 is by keeping your home and office environment clean and disinfected. Specifically, the CDC emphasizes the routine cleaning and subsequent disinfection among household and community members of surfaces such as tables, desks, doorknobs, light switches, toilets, faucets and sinks. And during the cleaning process, the CDC also recommends that dirty surfaces should first be cleaned using detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection. The use of disposable gloves is also recommended while cleaning and disinfecting. Or, have dedicated gloves for this purpose if using reusables.

So, keep note: always ensure that frequently touched surfaces are constantly kept clean and disinfected. And the next time you head to the supermarket, don’t forget to buy the right cleaning agents such as disinfectant sprays and multi-purpose cleaners and always check the label if appropriate for use.

Easing payments for dad

Celebrating Father’s Day under the New Normal entails that we have to be more mindful about physical distancing, including staying at home as much as possible. So if you’re looking for ways to honor Dad this coming Sunday, having a nice family lunch or dinner with great food from his favorite restaurants is a great idea.

Grab recently launched the GrabPay Card in the Philippines, a digital-first prepaid card powered by Mastercard that extends the brand’s reach globally with unparalleled card security, hassle-free online payments and expanded rewards ecosystem to bring the convenience of cashless payments to more Filipinos.

In a survey conducted by Mastercard in the Philippines in April 2020, 40% of Filipino consumers are now using contactless payments more often in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The introduction of the GrabPay Card in the Philippines supports Grab’s direction to promote safer payments by doubling down on cashless services that help curb the spread of the virus.

The card is a digital version that gives the user complete control via the app. “As cities slowly get back on their feet after months of lockdown brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, digital payments become the critical enabler to embrace this new reality,” said Jonny Bates, Head of GrabPay Philippines.

You can easily organize Father's Day celebrations from the comfort of your own home as most restaurants today already accept online transactions. And with PayMaya, pay for your meals using only the mobile number registered to your account for an added layer of convenience and security. With this payment option, you no longer have to input your card details on the website which makes paying much quicker and easier. By paying online, you also avoid the risk caused by cash handling. You can even enjoy 1%, 10%, or 100% BalikBayad on your order.

Say goodbye to 'dad bod'

Home fitness and do-It-yourself (DIY) endeavors are two of the best forms of activities fathers and their families to do together during this quarantine period. These activities not only help people to stay physically active and improve their immunity but also add fun and excitement to life at home.

“Taiwan is a shining example of how to successfully contain COVID-19. Such success is undoubtedly attributed to the cooperation of all citizens and industries, and the effective execution of stay-at-home self-isolation measures. We are more than happy to share how Taiwan implements stay-at-home self-isolation best practices to the rest of the world and engage in any international cooperation that can benefit other nations,” said Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Deputy Director General Guann-Jyh Lee.

During a virtual press conference with the media held recently, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) Executive Vice President Simon Wang also noted that they broke spatial limitations during the press conference.

Taiwan Excellence has selected three award-winning companies, Strength Master, Victory, and the Arofly, to demonstrate the latest home exercise trends in terms of cardiopulmonary, muscle strength, and intelligence benefits.

The cardiopulmonary function is fundamental to good health. Strength Master’s cycle boxer has an entire set of built-in interactive boxing games that can simultaneously train brain response and improve cardiopulmonary function.

Victory, on the other hand, invited 2008 Olympics Weightlifting silver medal winner Ying-Chi Lu to do weight training on Victory’s shock-absorbing mat. This mat significantly reduces 37% of the vibration and 26% of the noise while lifting barbells.

The Arofly used smart technology to move cycling into the home. Power analysis is used to display cadence, speed, and heart rate so that anyone can train on their bike smartly at home and also burn fat effectively.

To fight boredom, home fitness is not the only option. Therapeutic craftwork and parent-child interaction are also trending upwards. According to domestic e-commerce vendors, the global pandemic has increased the sales of home living products by about 20%.

Doing DIY activities together can bring parents and kids closer to each other as well as making the home a happier and brighter place and Taiwan Excellence has many companies fit for this purpose.

For example, suction cup hooks in colorful macaroon colors from FECA, a patented vacuum technology made in Taiwan, can safely and easily change the look of the kitchen or bathroom, even moods, without the use of drills or nails. Also, teach children the importance of storage by using the VAGO vacuum compressor to minimize the size of all winter clothing.

For rocker dads

Grunge-inspired local rock band Gin Rum and Truth, a staple in the forefront of Pinoy Rock and Roll, and makers of the song “Goddamn Man," which topped Jam 88.3’s 2017 Year-End Countdown, released a timely song titled “Kalayaan” last June 12, 2020, Araw ng Kalayaan, and it will be a part of the band’s official album under Warner Music Philippines.

Consisting of a handful of close friends, Gin Rum and Truth is made up of Yok Tano on vocals, Snide on lead guitars, Alquin Eledana on rhythm guitars, Mey Reyes on bass, and Inigo Mortel on drums. Noting the timeliness of freedom, Gin Rum and Truth seeked to deliver Kalayaan as, in line with the band’s portrayal of the song, "a journey towards a place free from limits, barriers, and fears – a place of promising times where we are free to be with the people we love."

For Yok, "Kalayaan," now available on Spotify, is about bridging divides and better days, “There’s so much hate in the world nowadays, so much division. It’s frustrating, because you know deep inside, in your gut, that there’s really something wrong with the world, with us. Here’s hoping that someday soon there will be better days, and a better place where we are free from hate, judgement, and divisions.”

Mey and Snide both relate to the wanting of normal, freer times, “[Ang Kalayaan ay] inspirasyon na makamit natin muli ang normal na buhay.” “Kalayaan sa mga badtrip na nangyayari,” said Mey.

While for lead guitarist Snide, the song is about, “Self- expression.”

For drummer Inigo Mortel, the song is, “Bukod sa kalayaan, [it is a song about] frustration and hope. Ang tao kasi, nagkukunwari to an extent, kasi kailangan” He observes that individuals tend to compromise, in some way, to properly function in society or situations that they are constantly placed in, and Kalayaan voices the frustration behind the necessity to become a person who is very much unlike one’s self.

When asked about the song’s importance Alquin puts it as, “Kailangan natin magtiwala sa sarili, kung wala kang tiwala sa sarili mo, who will believe in you?”

The band created Kalayaan by melding different ideas together.

“Nag ambagan ng mga ideas para sa kanta.” says Snide. “Kami ni Yok, Snide and pareng Jeff (a friend of the band),”said Mey.

“Snide and Jeff were jamming on guitars. Kami ni Yok ang naglapat ng lyrics,” he added. — Video by Erwin Cagadas Jr.