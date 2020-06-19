Father's Day lesson from hot dad Fabio Ide: 'Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose'

MANILA, Philippines — Life is indeed a highway for celebrity racer Fabio Ide, who linked his experience on the track to maneuvering any obstacle that the world has in store.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com organized by Tuason Racing, the Kapuso star got fired up about applying lessons from his seasoned driving career in order to motivate others to tread life similarly.

“One of the lessons that I can apply to my life is of course learning how to compete, learning how to lose. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. That's what happens in life, you know? Sometimes you get a job, sometimes you lose a job. For me, the most important thing is...to never give up, to always work hard for the things you have.”



The Brapanese actor-model also advised taking pointers from those with more years on the right track.

“And like racing, the more wisdom and acknowledgment you have from the people who really understand from the business like the coaches and the technicians... When you're racing, the more you talk to them, the more you learn from them, you become a better racer. And I think that's the same in life. You always try to get the best advice and the best wisdom from the people you know can add something positive in your life. And I love that about racing.”



The young father also reassured others that like in any competition, there is room to grow and one loss does not define your future.

“Plus the competition itself, like I think that automotive sport itself is something that really sometimes can put you up, sometimes can put you down, but as long as you know have to move forward and learn from your mistakes, you can achieve something better next time.”

— Videos from Tuason Racing

