Celebrities, labor groups laud ABS-CBN for compensating employees amid COVID-19 work suspension

MANILA, Philippines — Labor group Defend Jobs Philippines commended ABS-CBN for committing to pay its artists and production crew of its teleseryes despite the temporary suspension of its live shows and TV series due to the threat of COVID-19.

In a statement, Defend Jobs Philippines asked private companies and other employers to ‘emulate this measure of ABS-CBN to secure the income of their employees in this time of crisis.’ It also urged Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to ‘draw inspiration’ and ‘follow the move’ of ABS-CBN by mandating private firms to suspend the “no work, no pay” policies.

Another organization, The Professional Artist Managers, Inc. (PAMI), expressed their gratitude to ABS-CBN for its ‘kindest’ and ‘most generous consideration’ to ‘continue compensating the cast and crew of ongoing productions during the suspension period without the need for request or demand.”

PAMI, in a statement said, “ABS-CBN gave us, Managers, and all our Artists, the needed reassurance that, beyond ratings and revenues, the health and safety of all their Kapamilyas will always be their paramount concern.”

“It is heartwarming to know that even in the media and entertainment industry, companies like ABS-CBN have shown genuine concern for their workers. It’s uplifting that the network is proactive and understanding in these trying times and has truly treated its employees as Kapamilyas,” PAMI added.

One of ABS-CBN's stars, “Magandang Buhay” host Melai Cantiveros, took to Instagram to thank ABS-CBN for reassuring them that they will receive their salaries despite the work suspension.

Melai posted a photo of ABS-CBN employees with the headline, “ABS-CBN, bibigyan ng suweldo ang mga manggagawa kabilang na ang mga artista at managers habang walang trabaho dahil sa COVID-19.”

In the caption she wrote, “Yes totoo. Thank you Kapamilya network, my company, dahil sa mabilisang aksyon sa COVID-19 at ‘di rin kami pinapabayaan mga trabahante.”

Because the network’s primetime programs are on temporary hiatus, Yassi Pressman, who plays Alyana in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” also posted her testimonial on how ABS-CBN cares for the safety of all its Kapamilyas.

“Tiniyak po ng ABS-CBN ang kaligtasan po naming lahat sa araw-araw na pagtratrabaho sa taping, kaya po minabuti na kami ay magpahinga po muna panandali,” she wrote on Instagram.

Media frontliners of the network also turned to social media to demonstrate how ABS-CBN is putting their welfare first. Reporter Zandro Ochona posted on Facebook that ABS-CBN has provided daily meals, sleeping quarters, shuttle services, and shower rooms. Even the work from home scheme is available to them.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN cameraman Val Cuenca posted on his Facebook profile a photo of himself holding snacks, courtesy of the network’s Heroes Burger.

“Ganare kami kamahal ng ABS-CBN. May libreng breakfast, lunch, at may pa Heroes Burger pa kainaman n aka husay eh,” he said.

Last February, Star Magic’s boss Johnny Manahan led a prayer rally with Star Magic artists Jericho Rosales, Nikki Valdez, Janus del Prado, Dominic Ochoa, PJ Endrinal and Shaina Magdayao, among others.

“Wala akong dahilan para hindi sumama ditto. Nandito lang ako para makisama sa pakikiusap sa pakikiapila, humihingi, humihingi ng, humihiling na sana ‘wag tapusin ang prangkisa ng ABS-CBN. Hindi lang sa akin e, hindi lang sa karera ko, hindi lang sa bahay namin, sa mga kaibigan namin sa loob, at maiintindihan natin kung gaano karaming tao sa loob,” Jericho said on behalf of the around 11,000 employees who might lose their jobs should the network’s franchise expires.

“Mula sa puso lang talaga namin na mahalaga sa amin ang kumpanyang ito, ang ABS-CBN. Mahalaga ang media para sa amin hindi dahil may gusto tayong sirain, buwagin o anuman, ang punto ng lahat ng bagay na ito ay magkaisa-isa tayo, kasaganahan, kapayapaan, katalinuhan kung anu-anu pa na kabutihan diba, para sa akin ‘yun ang dahilan kung bakit ako nandito,” added the actor, who has been with ABS-CBN for 23 years.