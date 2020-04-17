ABS-CBN stars promote importance of wearing face masks amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — The superstar cast of ABS-CBN teleseryes “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Love Thy Woman,” “24/7,” and “Ang Lihim ni Ligaya” reminded Filipinos to protect themselves by covering their faces if they need to go out in public and buy essential items amid the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

Coco Martin and Yassi Pressman led the cast of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” along with John Prats, Bianca Manalo, Michael De Mesa, John Arcilla, Shaina Magdayao, Rowell Santiago, Lorna Tolentino, and more, as part of the social media campaign #MasOkPagNakaMask and ABS-CBN’s “Ligtas Pilipinas” advocacy. They are seen wearing white shirts and face masks in the photos marked with “Mask is a Must” published on Dreamscape Entertainment’s social media pages.

“Stay at home, Kapamilya! But if you really need to go out, you should have a washable mask ready. Let’s do this to protect our families #LigtasPilipinas,” said the photos’ captions.

Ivana Alawi, Angel Aquino, and Melissa Ricks also released tutorial videos for making do-it-yourself face masks and encouraged netizens to do the same.

Also joining the campaign are “Love Thy Woman” stars Yam Concepcion, Eula Valdes, Sunshine Cruz, Zsazsa Padilla, Jen Sevilla, David Chua, MJ Cayabyab, Richard Juan, and Tim Yap, “24/7” stars JC Santos, Joross Gamboa, Pen Medina, Joem Bascon, and Bodjie Pascual, and the cast of upcoming series “Ang Lihim ni Ligaya” cast’s Kit Thompson, Agot Isidro, Ryle Santiago, Hasna Cabral, and others.

Last week, the government required all residents in areas affected by the enhanced community quarantine to wear masks or improvised face shields to reduce potential transmission of COVID-19.

