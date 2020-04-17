MOVIES
Stars of 'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano,' 'Love Thy Woman,' '24/7' and 'Ang Lihim ni Ligaya' urge Filipinos to wear masks if they need to go out.
ABS-CBN/Released
ABS-CBN stars promote importance of wearing face masks amid COVID-19 pandemic
(Philstar.com) - April 17, 2020 - 3:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The superstar cast of ABS-CBN teleseryes “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Love Thy Woman,” “24/7,” and “Ang Lihim ni Ligaya” reminded Filipinos to protect themselves by covering their faces if they need to go out in public and buy essential items amid the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

Coco Martin and Yassi Pressman led the cast of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” along with John Prats, Bianca Manalo, Michael De Mesa, John Arcilla, Shaina Magdayao, Rowell Santiago, Lorna Tolentino, and more, as part of the social media campaign #MasOkPagNakaMask and ABS-CBN’s “Ligtas Pilipinas” advocacy. They are seen wearing white shirts and face masks in the photos marked with “Mask is a Must” published on Dreamscape Entertainment’s social media pages.

“Stay at home, Kapamilya! But if you really need to go out, you should have a washable mask ready. Let’s do this to protect our families #LigtasPilipinas,” said the photos’ captions.

Ivana Alawi, Angel Aquino, and Melissa Ricks also released tutorial videos for making do-it-yourself face masks and encouraged netizens to do the same.

Also joining the campaign are “Love Thy Woman” stars Yam Concepcion, Eula Valdes, Sunshine Cruz, Zsazsa Padilla, Jen Sevilla, David Chua, MJ Cayabyab, Richard Juan, and Tim Yap, “24/7” stars JC Santos, Joross Gamboa, Pen Medina, Joem Bascon, and Bodjie Pascual, and the cast of upcoming series “Ang Lihim ni Ligaya” cast’s Kit Thompson, Agot Isidro, Ryle Santiago, Hasna Cabral, and others.

Last week, the government required all residents in areas affected by the enhanced community quarantine to wear masks or improvised face shields to reduce potential transmission of COVID-19.

ABS-CBN, the country’s leading media and entertainment company, continues to be the go-to source of Filipinos for information and entertainment as its Facebook page hit more than 20 million likes and YouTube channel followed by more than 26 million, making both the most followed local accounts on the respective platforms.
 
ABS-CBN’s Facebook is the first page by any Filipino media network or personality to achieve the 20-million milestone on the popular social media platform. On the ABS-CBN Facebook page, fans get their updates and engage in conversations with other fans about the network’s programs, project announcements, and biggest stars.
 
More Filipinos on the platform also turn to ABS-CBN for their news updates as ABS-CBN News is the most liked local news account on Facebook with 18 million likes.
 
ABS-CBN’s undisputed online reach also stretches to YouTube, where it boasts 26.3 million subscribers and 35.1 billion lifetime views, making it the most subscribed and most viewed Filipino channel on the site. Moreover, the channel placed 13th in the most viewed YouTube channels globally in terms of watch hours in February this year, after finishing 2019 in tenth place.
 
ABS-CBN Entertainment offers rich and constantly updated content that includes episode highlights from Kapamilya programs, trailers, behind-the-scenes features, performances, and exclusive interviews.
 
More than 40 of the channels owned or managed by ABS-CBN have also been awarded with Gold and Silver YouTube Creator Awards, which are given by YouTube to channels that have gained one million subscribers and 100,000 subscribers, respectively.
 
Its most subscribed YouTube channels include, ABS-CBN News, which has 8.9 million subscribers with 5.9 billion views, Star Music (4.9 million subscribers), “Pinoy Big Brother” (3.4 million), Star Cinema (2.6 million), “The Voice Kids Philippines” (2.38 million), and The Gold Squad (2 million).
 
ABS-CBN’s leadership on Facebook and YouTube boosts ABS-CBN’s transition into being an agile digital company with the biggest online presence among all media companies, and a growing list of digital properties that appeal to a wide array of audiences.
 
The latest exclusive content to stream on ABS-CBN’s Facebook and YouTube pages is “Stay At Home Stories: Mga Kwento ng Taong Bahay,” an empowering and relevant digital show that features the struggles of Filipinos amid the COVID-19 crisis. ABS-CBN has also launched “Pinoy Big Brother: Stay At Home Edition,” which highlights the importance of staying at home and gives Filipino netizens the chance to become a “homemate” by accomplishing the daily “Ligtasks.” ABS-CBN S+A’s “Team FitFil,” meanwhile, shares workout and dance routines to help Pinoys stay fit and in shape while staying indoors.

