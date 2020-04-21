Vice Ganda warns against scammers promoting fake COVID-19 efforts

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Vice Ganda called out a Facebook page that used his name and photo while claiming to offer money for the unfortunate during this novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

In his Twitter account, Vice posted the screenshot of the page announcing that he will allgedly give P5,000 to help the needy during the crisis.

“Announcement: Dahil sa hirap ng sitwasyon ngayon dahil sa COVID-19 at crisis pa legit po kami. Ngayon mamimigay kami tag5K sa bawa isa sa inyu lagyan namin sa Palawan at sa GCash ninyu bukas 11:30 am meron paki bigay na lang dito complete detalye ninyo,” the page said.

“Mga manggagantso!!!! Mga demonyo!!!” Vice captioned his post, disowning the Facebook page.

In another Twitter post, Vice reminded the public to be vigilant in these times.

“FAKE! Mag-ingat po tayo sa mga fake news at mga scammer,” he said.

Last April 19, actress Marian Rivera posted an Instagram story of a scam claiming that she will give away P5,000 to Kapuso fans.

“Pawang kasinungalingan po ito. Fake!" Marian said.

