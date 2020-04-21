MOVIES
MUSIC
Vice Ganda
PSN/File
Vice Ganda warns against scammers promoting fake COVID-19 efforts
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 4:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Vice Ganda called out a Facebook page that used his name and photo while claiming to offer money for the unfortunate during this novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

In his Twitter account, Vice posted the screenshot of the page announcing that he will allgedly give P5,000 to help the needy during the crisis.

“Announcement: Dahil sa hirap ng sitwasyon ngayon dahil sa COVID-19 at crisis pa legit po kami. Ngayon mamimigay kami tag5K sa bawa isa sa inyu lagyan namin sa Palawan at sa GCash ninyu bukas 11:30 am meron paki bigay na lang dito complete detalye ninyo,” the page said.

“Mga manggagantso!!!! Mga demonyo!!!” Vice captioned his post, disowning the Facebook page.

In another Twitter post, Vice reminded the public to be vigilant in these times.

“FAKE! Mag-ingat po tayo sa mga fake news at mga scammer,” he said. 

Last April 19, actress Marian Rivera posted an Instagram story of a scam claiming that she will give away P5,000 to Kapuso fans.

“Pawang kasinungalingan po ito. Fake!" Marian said.

RELATED: Vice Ganda to release early 13th month pay for employees affected by Luzon quarantine

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bea Alonzo pleads people to stop calling their exes during lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Social media users gave Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo a new moniker as the "Queen of Self-Control."
Entertainment
fbfb
Morissette Amon's 'Like A Rose' duet with A1 goes viral
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Morissette Amon joined A1 in singing its hit song “Like A Rose” uploaded in the band’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Post-ECQ scenario: The show will go on!
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
Fair weather or foul, showbiz denizens faithfully follow the industry line “the show must go on.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Queen Elizabeth foregoes birthday gun salute over COVID-19 crisis
21 hours ago
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will not celebrate her birthday on Tuesday with a traditional gun salute due to the coronavirus...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Not 'charot': Admin of Ethel Booba's Twitter account speaks up
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
The administrator of Ethel Booba’s Twitter page revealed that the account was not taken down and is just off-air for...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
6 hours ago
COVID-19 survivor Idris Elba raising funds for farmers affected by pandemic
6 hours ago
British actor and filmmaker Idris Elba, who has himself tested positive for COVID-19, helped kick off an appeal for a UN relief...
Entertainment
fbfb
22 hours ago
COVID-19 survivor Idris Elba joins mega-concert tribute for frontliners
By Maggy Donaldson | 22 hours ago
A virtual concert packed with A-listers -- from The Rolling Stones to Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish -- entertained fans around...
Entertainment
fbfb
23 hours ago
Moira Dela Torre shares details of 'best date ever' with husband amid Luzon lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Celebrity couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Hernandez shared how they spent a romantic date amid the ongoing enhanced...
Entertainment
fbfb
23 hours ago
Catriona Gray routinely refills rice of 6k families affected by Luzon lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray encouraged the public to use social media to express their views on leadership and their...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Xian Lim pens sweet birthday message for Kim Chiu
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Xian Lim penned a brief but sweet birthday greeting for girlfriend Kim Chiu.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with