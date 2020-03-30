ALLURE
Comedian, TV host and entrepreneur Vice Ganda
Pilipino Star Ngayon/File
Vice Ganda to release early 13th month pay for employees affected by Luzon quarantine
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 30, 2020 - 2:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Vice Ganda committed to provide financial assistance to more than 400 employees of his makeup brand, Vice Cosmetics.  

In a statement released in his Instagram account, Vice said his company is one with the Filipino people in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

GANDAng announcement

A post shared by JoseMarieViceral / Vice Ganda (@praybeytbenjamin) on

“At Vice Cosmetics, we are one with the Filipino people in this fight against COVID-19. Kaya in this kaganapan, we make sure to show all our support and care for ALL as well. We are committing to provide financial assistance to our more than 400 employees & Ganda AdVICErs. This will be in form of: early release of 13th month pay and service incentive leaves; loans deferment, where applicable; and non-conditional cash assistance program,” Vice said.

"Let's do our part para sa mas unkabogable at mas maGANDAng community," he added.

Apart from his commitment on his employees, the “It’s Showtime” host also donated face masks, disposable gloves, safety goggles, alcohol and disinfectant spray for health workers.

"MARAMING MARAMING SALAMAT PO SA LHAT NG MGA FRONTLINERS PARA SA PAGMAMAHAL AT PAGKALINGA NINYO SA MGA MADLANG PEOPLE!!! MABUHAY PO KAYO! PAGPALAIN NG DIYOS ANG INYONG KABAYANIHAN. Thank you TEAM VICE at sa lahat ng mga suppliers!" he wrote in his Instagram account. 

