KimXi: Xian Lim and Kim Chiu at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball wearing matching outfits.
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Xian Lim pens sweet birthday message for Kim Chiu
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2020 - 5:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Xian Lim penned a brief but sweet birthday greeting for girlfriend Kim Chiu.

In his Instagram account, Xian posted a photo of him and Kim holding hands in a beach.

“This is for the sweetest and the most lovable person out there. To my travel buddy, to my P.I.C., and to the person who cares more for others than herself, HAPPY BIRTHDAY @chinitaprincess!!!!” Xian wrote.

“All I know is time stops whenever I'm with you. Stay wonderful, stay amazing, stay beautiful inside and out. Love you,” he added.

Kim also took to her Instagram account to give thanks to everyone who greeted her on her special day, as well as to give her gratitude to the Lord.

"30teen on quarantine!!!Today I woke up turning another page of my life!!! gave my thanks to our father above for the life he has given me," Kim wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

30teen on quarantine!!!????????????. Today I woke up turning another page of my life!!!??. gave my thanks to our father above for the life he has given me. My faith is always tested but I will never give up believing in him???????? It just became stronger and stronger everytime I surpass a difficult time in my life. ???????? when I was blowing my cake today, a flashback I saw,...... thankful I was able to blow my cake today on my special day!!! ?? living each day with a grateful heart!!!! Thank you for everyone who greeted me today and for remembering my day despite of what we are facing right now. Salamat sa oras ninyo!!! Really means a lot!!!!???????????? my heart is full!!!! ?? salamat! Celebrating today with @kamchiu , ??, my niece #raine and my angels at home!!!!?????? #grateful #thankful . My wish is sana matapos na ang nangyayari sa bansa natin ngayon at bumalik na sa normal ang lahat. Manalig tayo at #wagkangbumitaw ???????? . . Thank you sa lahat ng nagpadala ng cake, flowers and food!!!!????????????????????????

A post shared by Kim Chiu ???? (@chinitaprincess) on

“My faith is always tested but I will never give up believing in him. It just became stronger and stronger everytime I surpass a difficult time in my life. when I was blowing my cake today, a flashback I saw,...... thankful I was able to blow my cake today on my special day!!! living each day with a grateful heart!!!!” she added.

Kim’s birthday wish is for the Philippines to overcome the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.  

“Thank you for everyone who greeted me today and for remembering my day despite of what we are facing right now. Salamat sa oras ninyo!!! Really means a lot!!!! my heart is full!!!! salamat! Celebrating today with @kamchiu, my niece #raine and my angels at home!!!!” she said.

“My wish is sana matapos na ang nangyayari sa bansa natin ngayon at bumalik na sa normal ang lahat. Manalig tayo at #wagkangbumitaw,” she added.

KIM CHIU XIAN LIM
Philstar
Recommended
