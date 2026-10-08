Noah Centineo reveals co-star Andrew Koji as diehard 'Street Fighter' fan

MANILA, Philippines — Noah Centineo had a ball working opposite Andrew Koji in the upcoming "Street Fighter," the newest film adaptation of the popular Capcom fighting video game series.

The film sees Centineo portray Ken Masters and Koji as Ryu, two estranged fighters recruited by Callina Liang's Chun-Li to join a tournament in roder to confront M. Bison, played by David Dastmalchian.

Jason Momoa, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Eric André, Orville Peck, Andrew Schulz, Vidyut Jammwal, and wrestlers Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Hirooki Goto are also part of the cast.

In a seeded interview, Centineo laughed off a story by Koji that the actors spent most of their time play-fighting on the "Street Fighter" set.

"I love him, man. The thing with Koji is that he is a diehard fan of the 'Street Fighter' games, he's a real thespian and his background in action and stunts is very, very extensive. So, he is the perfect package," shared Centineo.

The actor admitted following Koji's lead in many aspects for the film and spent a while training together, becoming great friends and treat each other like brothers in the process.

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Centineo went as far to call Koji dedicated, having to drag him "kicking and screaming" every morning for training.

"I was always like, 'I don't want to do any of this…' I am basically the anti-Tom Cruise. Like, you got it, man – I don't want to do any of that!" he quipped before adding that he, Koji, and Liang were all in it together.

The Ken Masters actor trained for six weeks before arriving in Australia, where it was shot. It took another six weeks for shooting to begin, and the three actors would always get ready to train.

"It was insane. But it did mean that we could all talk and talk and talk every single day – about the characters, the story, everything," Centineo continued. "In that environment, you get very close to people. And Koji did everything for me, which I really do appreciate."

Centineo reflected on his and Koji's characters, who trained under the same master hence a level of competition between them.

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"These guys don't really have anyone else," shared the actor. "At the same time, they have always been kind of at odds with each other, not just for their master’s approval, but to prove to themselves in the world that they are the fighters that they have always believed they are," the actor said.

Ken and Ryu's estrangement was the early focus of Centineo and Koji's authentic portrayals in the "absurd, psychopathic, and wild" world of "Street Fighter."

Centineo also shared about their first camera test as Ken and Ryu in full costume, back-to-back in the iconic "Street Fighter" pose. He acknowledged that they started as eight-bit cartoon characters before evolving to massive figures in the later games.

"That's what all that training is for... You're trying to get to this place, and the whole time you're asking yourself, 'Is this going to work? Are we going to truly look like these characters?' And the honest truth is, you just don't know," the actor admitted.

The camera test was "seismic." With the photos turning out to be "great," Centineo hoped at that time that the production would go well for their version of the beloved "Street Fighter."

"Street Fighter," directed and co-written by Kitao Sakurai, will premiere in Philippine cinemas on October 14.

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