Actress Kris Aquino and son Bimby
Kris Aquino via Instagram, screenshot
'Quaranteen': Kris Aquino on Bimby becoming a teen while on quarantine
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2020 - 4:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino's youngest son Bimby is now a teenager as he recently marked his 13th birthday in Puero Galera.

In her Instagram account, Kris posted on Sunday a video of Bimby lighting his birthday cake.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My bunso is no longer my baby, he’s now officially a TEENAGER. HAPPY 13th birthday, Bimb... THANK YOU to God, Our Father- He makes it possible for the 3 of us to LOVE each other unconditionally, trying to do so with humor & laughter, regardless of the trials & tears i wish i could have shielded my 2 from... we understand, appreciate & support our small family unit... and we remain grateful for blessings big & small. i haven’t posted much recently- but i had to share a video of Bimb on his birthday w/ all of you... And this was my chance to say i always try my best to be a good mom, BUT apart from my mom, nobody has ever loved & believed in me, in my imperfect totality the way my bunso does... My 2 sons are living proof- i continue to be blessed far more than a person deserves to be. i prepared the baked spaghetti & because i improvised, i have a new cheese sauce recipe i added to the meat sauce that i can share w/ all of you when we’re back in our home’s kitchen; Check made the barbecue, Ate Loida helped us order Bimb’s gelato birthday cake & she gave the cheese & cold cuts platter, and the staff here @sunset.aninuan brought in the carrot cake... we flew here from Boracay where we had a shoot for @theauhanaboracay more than 5 weeks ago, just the 3 of us, not realizing we’d reach bimb’s birthday, because had i only known... BUT we’ve been so affectionately cared for by @checkticsay, nurse @mizahlopez, and Randy AND this experience has only brought the 3 of us closer. this post would be incomplete without a birthday greeting for the other special person i also love & celebrate today, @chinitaprincess... #family

A post shared by KRIS AQUINO (@krisaquino) on

“My bunso is no longer my baby, he’s now officially a TEENAGER. HAPPY 13th birthday, Bimb... THANK YOU to God, Our Father- He makes it possible for the 3 of us to LOVE each other unconditionally, trying to do so with humor & laughter, regardless of the trials & tears,” Kris wrote in the caption.

“I wish I could have shielded my 2 from... we understand, appreciate & support our small family unit... and we remain grateful for blessings big & small,” she added.

The “Queen of all Media,” who’s been quiet in her social media accounts recently, said Bimby and Josh are proofs that she has been blessed as a person.

“I haven’t posted much recently- but i had to share a video of Bimb on his birthday w/ all of you..And this was my chance to say i always try my best to be a good mom, BUT apart from my mom, nobody has ever loved & believed in me, in my imperfect totality the way my bunso does... My 2 sons are living proof- i continue to be blessed far more than a person deserves to be,” she said.

Kris also took the chance to greet Kim Chiu, who also celebrated her birthday, calling her a part of her family.

“This post would be incomplete without a birthday greeting for the other special person i also love & celebrate today, @prinsesachinita #family,” Kris wrote.  

