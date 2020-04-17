MOVIES
MUSIC
Kim Chiu
ABS-CBN/Released
Kim Chiu to mark birthday with new inspirational song
(Philstar.com) - April 17, 2020 - 5:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — As the world continues to face the threat of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, singer-actress Kim Chiu offers a new single under Star Pop aptly titled “’Wag Kang Bumitaw” for those have been feeling weary and disheartened.

“We made this song months ago and during that time I was very reluctant to launch the song, so it was pushed back,” she recalled.

Kim detailed how a text message she received on Good Friday from a friend who was on the verge of giving up caused her to remember the song.

“I told myself, ‘I think I have a song that’s about not giving up.’ So I listened to it then I called my producer Rox Santos and told him that this is the perfect time to release the song,” she shared.

“Wag Kang Bumitaw” is a far cry from Kim’s usual releases which tackle love and friendships, as it reminds listeners to carry on and have faith in God’s plan despite experiencing endless hurdles along the way.

The inspirational track is written by Jun Lirios, with music by Leah Negapatan. It was produced by Star Pop head Rox Santos and arranged by Michael “Cursebox” Negapatan. It will be released on Monday (April 20), a day after Kim’s birthday on Sunday (April 19).

“I hope this song can inspire people to not give up no matter how hard this time can be. These are tough times but when you have God with you, you know that it will soon come to pass. Just have faith and ‘'Wag Kang Bumitaw',” she said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Exclusive
Not 'charot': Admin of Ethel Booba's Twitter account speaks up
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The administrator of Ethel Booba’s Twitter page revealed that the account was not taken down and is just off-air for...
Entertainment
fbfb
Money Heist star Alvaro Morte sends message to Filipino fans in this time of COVID-19
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Spanish star Álvaro Morte, also known as The Professor in the hit Netflix series Money Heist, has a special message...
Entertainment
fbfb
'The Revelation': Ethel Booba bares truth behind 'charot' Twitter account
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Comedian Ethel Booba finally explained the "true story" behind the controversial Twitter account that she disowned ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna confirms relationship with 'afam' from Spain
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
On-leave actress Ellen Adarna confirmed that she is in a relationship with a man from Spain.
Entertainment
fbfb
How stars and friends abroad are coping with COVID-19 (Third of a series)
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
On lockdown like everybody else, stars and friends abroad are trying their best to cope with COVID-19. Quarantined at home,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
ABS-CBN stars promote importance of wearing face masks amid COVID-19 pandemic
3 hours ago
The superstar cast of ABS-CBN teleseryes “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Love Thy Woman,” “24/7,”...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Paparazzi vie for scraps as Hollywood stars hide from COVID-19
By Andrew Marszal | 4 hours ago
With Hollywood A-listers self-quarantined in their sprawling mansions due to the novel coronavirus, Los Angeles' notorious...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Khalil Ramos, Gabbi Garcia deliver P300K in PPE donations to two hospitals
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
"Muli, maraming salamat sa lahat ng sumuporta sa ating mga frontliners sa Parañaque at Pasay!"
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
‘We’re all in this together’: Disney characters, artists unite to fight COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Ever since lockdowns began in many countries due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Disney characters’...
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
Rediscovering Neil Sedaka
By Baby A. Gil | 19 hours ago
This time of the coronavirus is a difficult one.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with