Kim Chiu to mark birthday with new inspirational song

MANILA, Philippines — As the world continues to face the threat of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, singer-actress Kim Chiu offers a new single under Star Pop aptly titled “’Wag Kang Bumitaw” for those have been feeling weary and disheartened.

“We made this song months ago and during that time I was very reluctant to launch the song, so it was pushed back,” she recalled.

Kim detailed how a text message she received on Good Friday from a friend who was on the verge of giving up caused her to remember the song.

“I told myself, ‘I think I have a song that’s about not giving up.’ So I listened to it then I called my producer Rox Santos and told him that this is the perfect time to release the song,” she shared.

“Wag Kang Bumitaw” is a far cry from Kim’s usual releases which tackle love and friendships, as it reminds listeners to carry on and have faith in God’s plan despite experiencing endless hurdles along the way.

The inspirational track is written by Jun Lirios, with music by Leah Negapatan. It was produced by Star Pop head Rox Santos and arranged by Michael “Cursebox” Negapatan. It will be released on Monday (April 20), a day after Kim’s birthday on Sunday (April 19).

“I hope this song can inspire people to not give up no matter how hard this time can be. These are tough times but when you have God with you, you know that it will soon come to pass. Just have faith and ‘'Wag Kang Bumitaw',” she said.