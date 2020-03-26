‘Darna’ Angel Locsin hits two birds with one ‘stone’: Koko Pimentel and Cat Arambulo

MANILA, Philippines — "Ding, ang bato!"



“The General’s Daughter” star Angel Locsin bravely and publicly renounced support for controversial Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on social media after a fan linked a snapshot of a previous election endorsement where both were seen.

Angel’s first reaction: “Eww.”

Eww — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) March 25, 2020

Asked by an online user if she regretted campaigning for the senator, who previously tested positive for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and breached the Makati Medical Center’s infection protocols, Angel did not mince words.

“Yes. Super. Mortal sin. Patawarin niyo po ako bilang ex-husband po siya ng pinsan ko (Forgive me since he’s the ex-husband of my cousin),” she said bluntly Wednesday night.

Yes. Super. Mortal sin. Patawarin nyo po ako bilang ex husband po sya ng pinsan ko — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the infected senator has since apologized for the said incident but is still set to face a legal complaint.

Nicknamed “Darna” by fans for being socially-involved, Angel was said to have hit two birds with one “stone” when she tagged influencer Cat Arambulo in the social media thread of Philstar.com’s report on the Pimentel controversy, referencing her viral rant telling Filipinos to “stay at home.”

Calling @catarambulo_com ?????? where are youuuu??????????? — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) March 25, 2020

