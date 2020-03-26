MOVIES
MUSIC
Angel Locsin as 'Darna' superimposed over recent images of the Taal Volcano eruption.
Angel's photo from The STAR/File; Taal Volcano images by Reuters/Eloisa Lopez, The STAR/Miguel de Guzman; editing by Philstar.com/Jonathan Asuncion
‘Darna’ Angel Locsin hits two birds with one ‘stone’: Koko Pimentel and Cat Arambulo
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2020 - 6:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Ding, ang bato!"

“The General’s Daughter” star Angel Locsin bravely and publicly renounced support for controversial Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on social media after a fan linked a snapshot of a previous election endorsement where both were seen.

Angel’s first reaction: “Eww.”

Asked by an online user if she regretted campaigning for the senator, who previously tested positive for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and breached the Makati Medical Center’s infection protocols, Angel did not mince words.

“Yes. Super. Mortal sin. Patawarin niyo po ako bilang ex-husband po siya ng pinsan ko (Forgive me since he’s the ex-husband of my cousin),” she said bluntly Wednesday night.

Related: Pimentel violated hospital protocols vs infection — Makati Medical Center | DOJ: No arrest, no action on Pimentel's breach of hospital protocol sans complaint 

Meanwhile, the infected senator has since apologized for the said incident but is still set to face a legal complaint.

Related: Coronavirus-infected Pimentel apologizes to Makati Med for protocol breach | Lawyer readies complaint vs Pimentel for breaching quarantine protocol

Nicknamed “Darna” by fans for being socially-involved, Angel was said to have hit two birds with one “stone” when she tagged influencer Cat Arambulo in the social media thread of Philstar.com’s report on the Pimentel controversy, referencing her viral rant telling Filipinos to “stay at home.”

Related: 'Kaya natin ‘to': 'Darna' trends as Angel Locsin makes appeal for poor amid Metro Manila quarantine | Alleged hoarder's near-P1M grocery bill, socialite's 'anti-poor' video go viral amid Luzon quarantine

