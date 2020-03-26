LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
This Feb. 4, 2020 photo shows Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III wearing a face mask during a Senate hearing on COVID-19.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
Coronavirus-infected Pimentel apologizes to Makati Med for protocol breach
(Philstar.com) - March 26, 2020 - 12:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III apologized to Makati Medical Center (MMC) after breaching the hospital's containment protocols.

MMC earlier denounced Pimentel's for violating his home quarantine protocol by entering the hospital premises upon bringing his wife who was about to give birth.

Pimentel, however, insisted that he did not violate quarantine protocols.

"Nobody imposed any quarantine upon me except that to cooperate with the enhanced community quarantine... With or without COVID I do not go around. I'm a home body. It's natural for me to just stay at home," Pimentel said in a telephone interview with ANC's "Headstart" Thursday morning.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, meanwhile, said it was not true that he interceded to help get Pimentel a room at the MMC.

"There is no truth to that," Duque said in an interview with radio dzBB, adding that he was not involved in the case of the senator. The DOH chief also stressed that Pimentel violated the 14-day home quarantine protocol after being exposed to a COVID-19 positive patient in a Senate hearing earlier this month.

According to Pimentel, he and his wife arrived in the hospital between 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. He received a call confirming that he was positive for COVID-19 at around 9 p.m.

The senator said he was already inside the hospital premises when he got the information. Upon receiving the call, Pimentel said he called his wife's doctor and immediately left the hospital.

"I did not intend to breach protocols. But I understand my presence caused anguish to the hardworking frontline health workers present there on whom we all depend," Pimentel said.

Claiming that he never had persistent cough or fever, which are symptoms of the deadly disease, Pimentel said he was simply in the hospital to witness his wife give birth.

"I would like to sincerely and profoundly apologize to the management and staff of the Makati Medical Center for this unfortunate incident," Pimentel said.

"I never intended to do harm to anyone. I am open to communication with the MMC regarding this incident," he added.

MMC Medical Director and Interim Co-CEO doctor Saturnino Javier said at least six doctors have been exposed to Pimentel.

This figure may still increase as the hospital is still determining the second layer of hospital staff who came into close contact with the senator.

"He (Pimentel) added to the burden of a hospital trying to respond in its most competent and aggressive manner to cope with the daunting challenges of this COVID-19 outbreak. More than anyone else, Mr. Pimentel, should have realized the ardent desire of every well-meaning Filipino and every dedicated healthcare institution to contain the spread of the infection,” MMC said in a statement Wednesday night. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 26, 2020 - 10:43am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 26, 2020 - 10:43am

Sen. Imee Marcos confirms her brother former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. took a test for the coronavirus two nights ago.

According to Imee, her younger brother Bongbong came back from Spain "unwell" and is now "getting better at home." 

The defeated vice presidential bet has yet to receive the result of his test.

March 26, 2020 - 8:12am

More than 450,000 cases of new coronavirus have been officially reported worldwide since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by AFP from official sources at 20:15 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 450,876 cases of infection, including 20,647 deaths, have been reported in 182 countries and territories, in particular in China with 81,218 cases, of which 3,821 were fatal, and in Italy with 74,386 cases, the country hardest hit by fatalities with 7,503 deaths. — AFP

March 25, 2020 - 7:59pm

ACT-CIS Party list Rep. Eric Go Yap, who chairs the House committee on games and amusements, says he tested positive for COVID-19.

He attended the special session of the House of Representatives on March 23.

"Humihingi ako ng patawad at pag-unawa mula sa mga taong nakasalamuha ko. I was paranoid dahil may kaunting ubo akong naramdaman but I felt it was normal for me. Mas nag-ingat tayo dahil wala pang resulta ang test ko. Those who know me personally know that I practice good personal hygiene. But it didn’t spare me from this virus," Yap says in a statement.

March 25, 2020 - 7:38pm

The Big 4 universities, which include De La Salle University-Manila, Ateneo de Manila University, University of the Philippines - Diliman and the University of Santo Tomas request to the Commission on Higher Education for the suspension of online classes in higher educational institutions nationwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also ask for the "distribution of online materials for self-learning, and the granting of leniency towards the adjustment of the academic calendar."

 

 

March 25, 2020 - 4:37pm

The Department of Health confirms 84 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the national total to 636.

The Health department also confirms three more COVID-19 patients have died, bringing the total number of deceased in the country to 38. 

Meanwhile, six patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 26.

