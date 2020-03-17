Alleged hoarder's near-P1M grocery bill, socialite's 'anti-poor' video go viral amid Luzon quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — "Mga hampaslupa! Wala kayong pambili," an Internet user joked as caption for a viral photo of a bill showing almost a million pesos worth of groceries amid panic buying due to the Metro Manila and Luzon quarantine imposed to suppress the spread of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Social media users were on a roll on Twitter and the tag “EAT THE RICH” became a trending topic on Tuesday when a Twitter user posted photos of jam-packed grocery carts and an alleged almost P1-million-peso grocery bill.

“Very good my yayas and chef! Need to stock up!” said the caption of one photo.

The other photo showed a bill allegedly issued by grocery store in Alabang. The bill said the groceries totalled to P950,636 or almost P50,000 short of P1 million.

“From one of the titas in the gym viber GC. woahh baka naman may for donation sa frontliners? Hahaha eto yung panic na panic,” the text in the photo said.

One Twitter user accused that the first photo was from a businessman’s wife.

“Word from the tita vibers haha... wife decided to brag about her hoarding the shit out of supplies. Oh sige po ma'am ito na po ung publicity na gusto mo,” the Twitter user wrote.

Internet users couldn’t help themselves but to react on the viral photos while voicing out their anger to the two alleged rich hoarders.

“Eat the rich. Eat them. Who the hell needs almost 1 million pesos worth of groceries?? While yung mahihirap walang mabili, itong mga bruhang to nag-impak ng for 20 years?? PRIVILEGE IS SUCH A DISGUSTING WORD. I hope they rot in hell and get reincarnated as cockroaches,” a Twitter user wrote.

“And here i am thinking spending 1k+ on emergency food for a month is already hoarding. Eat the rich talaga,” another user commented.

“Almost 1M for groceries???? Wtf. Whole new level of fckup. I hope they were hoarding to donate some of that to the less fortunate,” another user said.

Hours after "Eat the Rich," socialite Cat Arambulo became a trending Twitter topic today after a video of her went viral. The video showed her saying "Why can’t you mother--- stay at home?" as comment while watching news about workers being arrested for not following government's directive to stay home amid the imposed Luzon quarantine.

"She practices yoga. She speaks about listening through logic and words of love. And yet this is devoid of compassion for the poor. I am at wit’s end why they could not understand that social distancing is for the rich and privileged. Shame on you Cat Arambulo," said one Internet user.

"Lumalabas pagka matapobre ng tao," commented another.

In a Twitter post, Cat apologized to those offended by the video.

"I would like to apologize for the harsh words I've used in my IG story at a very sensitive time like this," she said.

"It's just frustrating to see that some people who have the option to stay home are still not following the govt's efforts... Again, I'm sorry for how it sounded like but do know I only have the best intentions--our collective safety and that this will end soon."