ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Screenshots of trending pictures showing the groceries (left) and the near P1-million bill of shoppers alleged of hoarding amid Luzon quarantine due to COVID-19 outbreak.
Trending Twitter posts, screenshots
Alleged hoarder's near-P1M grocery bill, socialite's 'anti-poor' video go viral amid Luzon quarantine
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2020 - 6:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Mga hampaslupa! Wala kayong pambili," an Internet user joked as caption for a viral photo of a bill showing almost a million pesos worth of groceries amid panic buying due to the Metro Manila and Luzon quarantine imposed to suppress the spread of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Social media users were on a roll on Twitter and the tag “EAT THE RICH” became a trending topic on Tuesday when a Twitter user posted photos of jam-packed grocery carts and an alleged almost P1-million-peso grocery bill.

“Very good my yayas and chef! Need to stock up!” said the caption of one photo.

The other photo showed a bill allegedly issued by grocery store in Alabang. The bill said the groceries totalled to P950,636 or almost P50,000 short of P1 million.

“From one of the titas in the gym viber GC. woahh baka naman may for donation sa frontliners? Hahaha eto yung panic na panic,” the text in the photo said.

One Twitter user accused that the first photo was from a businessman’s wife.

“Word from the tita vibers haha... wife decided to brag about her hoarding the shit out of supplies. Oh sige po ma'am ito na po ung publicity na gusto mo,” the Twitter user wrote.

Internet users couldn’t help themselves but to react on the viral photos while voicing out their anger to the two alleged rich hoarders.

“Eat the rich. Eat them. Who the hell needs almost 1 million pesos worth of groceries?? While yung mahihirap walang mabili, itong mga bruhang to nag-impak ng for 20 years?? PRIVILEGE IS SUCH A DISGUSTING WORD. I hope they rot in hell and get reincarnated as cockroaches,” a Twitter user wrote.

“And here i am thinking spending 1k+ on emergency food for a month is already hoarding. Eat the rich talaga,” another user commented.

“Almost 1M for groceries???? Wtf. Whole new level of fckup. I hope they were hoarding to donate some of that to the less fortunate,” another user said.

Hours after "Eat the Rich," socialite Cat Arambulo became a trending Twitter topic today after a video of her went viral. The video showed her saying "Why can’t you mother--- stay at home?" as comment while watching news about workers being arrested for not following government's directive to stay home amid the imposed Luzon quarantine.

"She practices yoga. She speaks about listening through logic and words of love. And yet this is devoid of compassion for the poor. I am at wit’s end why they could not understand that social distancing is for the rich and privileged. Shame on you Cat Arambulo," said one Internet user.

"Lumalabas pagka matapobre ng tao," commented another.

In a Twitter post, Cat apologized to those offended by the video.

"I would like to apologize for the harsh words I've used in my IG story at a very sensitive time like this," she said.

"It's just frustrating to see that some people who have the option to stay home are still not following the govt's efforts... Again, I'm sorry for how it sounded like but do know I only have the best intentions--our collective safety and that this will end soon."

COVID-19 PANDEMIC COVID-19 VIRUS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
4 days ago
Daughter of 1st local Filipino COVID-19 fatality grieves mother, appeals for kindness
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
"Yumao siya na nag-iisa; ang kanyang bangkay ay na-cremate na walang nakaligid."
On the Radar
fbfb
13 days ago
Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
13 days ago
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corporation as of October 30, 2019.
On the Radar
fbfb
13 days ago
British Chamber attends CITIRA forum
13 days ago
The forum brought together stakeholders from public and private sectors to discuss the provisions and benefits of the proposed...
On the Radar
fbfb
17 days ago
Virus cake anyone? Italians fight fear with silliness
17 days ago
Crack that prosecco, it's aperivirus time. And why not accompany your bubbly with a slice of virus ice-cream cake, fresh...
On the Radar
fbfb
18 days ago
British Chamber welcomes UK business delegation
18 days ago
(As released) The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines welcomed the PBBC-UK Delegation through a business briefing and...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
25 days ago
LIST: 4 ways team building grows companies
By Gerald Dizon | 25 days ago
Companies looking to achieve growth employ team building which comes with a litany of benefits. We list some of them here....
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with